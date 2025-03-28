Paradise Season 2 just got the Presidential update fans have been waiting for. Series creator Dan Fogelman took to his personal X, formerly Twitter, account to announce that Paradise Season 2 has officially begun filming. He even shared a photo from behind the scenes of the production. Plot details about Paradise Season 2 are being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that Sterling K. Brown will return and reprise his role as Xavier Collins. There has been no word on James Marsden’s involvement. Paradise was such a hit for Hulu that it was renewed before the season finale, which aired only a few weeks ago. With production already beginning so quickly, it’s possible that we could get the second season of Paradise at the start of 2025.

Last week, Paradise received a credit from the California Film Commission for $60 million, which is usually in line with the budget for a project. The budget for Paradise Season 1 was rumored to be around $80 million, but this was never confirmed by anyone who worked on the show. Nonetheless, for a series as technically proficient and popular as Paradise, to cost only $60 million is a steal. Both Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden have been busy lately — Marsden just recently suited up as Tom for the third time in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but it’s unknown at this time if he will reprise his role in Sonic 4, coming to theaters in 2027. Brown is fresh off an Oscar nomination for his work on American Fiction, and he can also be heard voicing Angstrom Levy in Invincible.

What’s Popular on Hulu Right Now?

There are plenty of movies to check out before Paradise Season 2 returns to Hulu. The Oscar-nominated A Complete Unknown (Timothée Chalamet) recently began streaming on the platform, along with Anora, the movie that swept the Oscars this year on its way to winning five awards. A Complete Unknown and Anora are the two most popular projects on Hulu at the time of writing. Also making a run on Hulu charts right now is The Other Guys, the comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell. Fans can also watch Longlegs on Hulu while Osgood Perkins’ latest movie, The Monkey, is still in theaters.

Paradise Season 2 is now in production. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series and watch Paradise Season 1 on Hulu.