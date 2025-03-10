After a highly successful first season, the Hulu political thriller series, Paradise, has earned itself a second season, much to our collective joy. With characters such as James Marsden's President Bradford assassinated early on in the show, Paradise has proven its openness to killing off fan-favorite characters. Beyond characters that audiences love, there are some who are clearly unhinged, like Agent Jane Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom), who is arguably the real villain of the story. heading into the second season, there is one actress who wishes her character to become somewhat unhinged as well.

Dr. Gabriela Torabi, played by Sarah Shahi, is one character dedicated to keepong the undergrund bunker city, Paradise, just the way its name implies. Gabriela is a psychiatrist who helped Samantha, aka Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), design Paradise while also serving as both her and President Cal's therapist. Speaking in an interview with Forbes, Shahi informs the outlet that she'd like to see her character somewhat unhinged, even as Season 2 hopefully delves deeper into the character. Shahi shares:

“There’s so much about her that we don't know. It will be interesting to find out where her moral compass lies. Is she truly this kind-natured, peace-keeping, benevolent person? Or will her darker side come out? I would love to find out more about Gabriela. I want to see the cracks in her veneer, and I want to see her unhinged. I want some drama!”

One Definitely Unhinged Person is Returning for Season 2