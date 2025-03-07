It is often those closest to us who have the ability to hurt us the most. Paradise Season 1 ended with Secret Service Agent, Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), thinking that his colleague, Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) had been on his side all along, protecting his rear. Jane earned Xavier's trust when she shoots billionaire mastermind, Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) in the chest while Xavier was pondering the thought, with both believing his daughter, Presley, was dead at Jane's hands. Ultimately, Presley is safe and Jane earns Xavier's trust, while betraying Sinatra's in the process. Brown has revealed why Jane is not to be trifled with in Season 2.

By the time Xavier leaves the scene of Sinatra's near-death experience, Jane leans into Sinatra and confirms that she betrayed the billionaire because, wait for it, she wasn't allowed to have Cal's Wii. Who betrays their boss for a discontinued video game console? Speaking with TV Line, Brown reveals that Xavier is not aware that his trusted co-worker is a stone-cold killer who has contributed to much of his pain in the first season. “No, he doesn’t,” Brown says, as he discusses Xavier's decision to leave his children in the hands of his psychopathic co-worker. He adds:

“I mean, he decided to leave his children behind. Robinson said, ‘Look, I’ve got you, don’t even worry about it.’ He has nothing but trust for Jane. So the idea that there’s somebody left behind who was so instrumental in causing destruction in his world, by killing Billy, by following Sinatra’s orders? She’s a loose cannon.”

Xavier had been on the receiving end of multiple jabs from Jane without even knowing it. Agent Jane was responsible for murdering her boyfriend/colleague, Billy Pace (Jon Beavers), and kidnapping Presley (Aliyah Mastin) so brilliantly the teen didn't know she was being held captive. However, Jane's loyalty to Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond ran out when the billionaire wouldn't give her President Bradford’s (James Marsden) Nintendo Wii in exchange for dealing with Presley. Brown highlights it's that psychopathic decision-making that sets Jane apart as a deadly adversary. “The chick is crazy about f–king Wii!” Brown says. “I have no idea. And you know what’s funny? I’ll be perfectly honest with you: In read it, there’s one question I had to Dan [Fogelman, series creator]. I was like, ‘Does this character play, bro? Like, will people be on board?'”

Jane Will Operate On Her Own Terms