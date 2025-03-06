Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Paradise' Season 1There is a mark of a good television show everyone knows about. It wraps up its plot for the season, while leaving us on a cliffhanger as we look forward to the next. Paradise Season 1 does exactly that, and after delivering on an impressive debut season, interest is heightened for a second season. With all the mysteries solved, the discovery of the individual responsible for the assassination of President Cal's (James Marsden), the uncovering of Sinatra's (Julianne Nicholson) conspiracy, and Xavier's (Sterling K. Brown) painful journey to unearthing the truth. Paradise had everything. The season finale ended with Sinatra bedridden on a hospital bed after being shot by Jane Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom), and now we know what her fate holds.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Dan Fogelman confirmed that Sinatra will be in Season 2. Discussing the mastermind's fate, Fogelman notes that Sinatra finds herself "at her lowest point," but she'll find a way to "regain control." The show's creator confirms that her journey to the top will be explored in Season 2. Fogelman's comments read:

"She’s incapacitated. But Julianne is going to be in the show next year, and she’s not going to be in a bed the entire season. However Sinatra, like any delicious leader, even when she’s a step behind the curve and losing control, she always seemed to find a way out of it and regain control. What you’re seeing at the end of the season is Sinatra at her lowest point. She’s lost control. She’s physically incapacitated. This crazy young woman [Jane] is hovering over her and so the question of season two is: How does she come back to center? How does she try to regain power? Is she able to? Do the turn of events cause a change in her? Those are all the large questions on the table."

Sinatra Remains in Control of the Bunker City