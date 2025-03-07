There was much to sink our teeth into with regard to the first season of Paradise. From the assassination of President Cal (James Marsden), to the unrelenting and sometimes painful pursuit of truth by Sterling K. Brown's Xavier Collins, and the ultimate revelation of who did the killing and who was the mastermind. Paradise Season 1 had all the vibes a good political thriller should have. Looking ahead to a second season, a couple of mysteries tied in to Xavier's decision to depart the bunker city at the end of Season 1 have drawn comparisons to The Empire Strikes Back.

By the time the season finale had aired, the dark truth of Paradise had been revealed and Xavier was headed back to the post-apocalyptic world for his wife, who he wrongly believed was dead. Dan Fogelman is credited with creating the show, and speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, teased big mysteries to unfold following Xavier's journey to the outside world. The show's creator compares the upcoming Season 2 mysteries to The Empire Strikes Back, while noting that the coming season will tell "a much bigger story," comprising those in the bunker and those left behind. Fogelman's comments read:

"It's a really big deal. I think of this coming season as the middle episode in our trilogy. So it's The Empire Strikes Back. The first season had two mysteries — who killed the President? And what happened in the outside world, why was this bunker built? We've answered those mysteries now, and now there's two new big mysteries looming, which is what happened to Teri? Is she out there? What is her story? And two, what are the effects of all the happenings of episode 8 on the bunker and somebody having publicly left the bunker and opened the doors and gone out there? Those are two stories we're telling in a much bigger story."

Sinatra Will Return in Season 2