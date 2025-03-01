Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Paradise Episode 7.

After Paradise Episode 6 ended with the surprising cliffhanger that Xavier Collins' (Sterling K. Brown) wife, Dr. Teri Rogers-Collins (Enuka Okuma), might still be alive, creator Dan Fogelman manages to throw even more curveballs for the penultimate episode of the season. Episode 7, simply titled "The Day," answers one of the big mysteries fans have been interested in learning about since the game-changing twist in the premiere. The latest entry turns back the clock to the day of the scary global catastrophe that led 25,000 people into a bunker under a mountain in Colorado. It's revealed that a super-volcano erupted under the Antarctic ice shield, causing tidal waves across the world to wash over cities and all of Australia. It also caused ash to spout into the Earth's atmosphere, as previously shown in Paradise Episode 4 when Billy Pace (Jon Beavers) takes a look at what's left of the surface world.

With one mystery solved, there's still the question of "Who killed President Bradford?" The marketing for Paradise set the show around the premise of this major murder mystery even before the surprising reveal that it was set in a post-apocalyptic world. Initially, it seemed that Samantha Redmond, aka Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), staged the murder to take control of the underground community. But it would be too obvious of a reveal for a show of this caliber and the creative team behind it. There have been theories that Jane Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom), Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi), or even Presley Collins (Aliyah Mastin) were responsible for Cal's murder, but Paradise Episode 7 throws away any of those predictions with another twist that will have fans anxiously waiting for the Season 1 finale.

'Paradise' Drops a Major Clue About Who Killed Cal Bradford