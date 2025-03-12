Hulu’s mystery-laden political thriller, Paradise, has been the show on many lips this past month. The series continues to hook in even more audiences, as evidenced by the viewership figures for the series finale, which ranks as the highest for the entire Season 1. The show masterfully balances resolving one mystery while setting up an even more intriguing one, a recipe that has successfully kept viewers captivated from episode to episode. With the Season 1 finale airing a week ago, the latest viewership figures confirm it as the show’s most-watched episode, indicating a surge in popularity as more people caught up with it.

According to the stats released by Disney, Paradise Season 1 finale drew 6.3 million viewers within seven days, making it the highest figure calculated for each of the show’s episodes within the same timeframe. The series got off to a strong start as the premiere episode attracted 7 million viewers within the first nine days of its release. That number, Disney claims, has now surged by about 151% to 17.6 million views globally across streaming. Its season premiere figures propelled it high on Hulu’s Top 15 list, a berth it maintains a week after the series finale aired.

Those millions of audiences have had their say on the show, and it's a positive one. Paradise has an impressive 84% audience approval score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Critics are likewise impressed by the political thriller, rating it at a slightly lower 82%. These strong numbers cemented the show as a bona fide success for Hulu and the streamer wasted no time in renewing it for Season 2 weeks before the finale aired. Collider's Kelcie Mattson, in her glowing review of the series, writes: "Fogelman keeps the story's emotional throughlines familiar while taking bold swings viewers aren't likely to soon forget, and Brown's turn is nothing short of captivating. As both a sociopolitical thriller and an exhumation of the human condition, and among all the other series vying for audiences' attention in the new year, Paradise is well worth your time."

What Is 'Paradise' About?