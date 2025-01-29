After starring in This Is Us and winning several accolades, Sterling K. Brown has found another rewarding, leading role on TV. The actor will now embody a secret agent named Xavier Collins, whose closeness to the US president (played by James Marsden) is put into question when the latter is found dead. A series by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Paradise has been highly marketed in the last few months and, given its ambitious release model, it will become appointment TV very soon.

Given the premise, the show is an ideal watch for those into political thrillers where everything isn't what it seems. Not only are most characters' identities left under wraps, but the trailers that came out promoting the series have been cryptic about what actually happened the night the president was killed, and how much Xavier truly knows about the incident. For those hoping to tune in once the series is released and uncover all the secrets the agent is keeping under lock and key, here is a guide to when you can watch it on streaming and on cable.

Is 'Paradise' Premiering on TV?

Surprisingly, Paradise will premiere a day early on streaming before being broadcast on TV. The series' release date on cable will be Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. If viewers aren't able to catch up on the political thriller when it airs on ABC, they can also watch it three days later on FX at 10 p.m. ET.

Paradise getting featured on two different channels shows how much Disney is betting on the show, and trusting that its multi-platform roll-out will pay off. Given how unprecedented this move is in comparison to that of other original programming, the Sterling K. Brown-led production's reception could determine if this release strategy is one worth replicating in the near future.

Is 'Paradise' Available on Streaming?

Paradise will arrive on streaming soon. The first three episodes will come out on Hulu as of January 28, with the remaining ones being released on a weekly basis. For those who aren't yet subscribed to Hulu and would like to sign up ahead of the series' debut, here is a breakdown of the different plans to choose from.

Can You Watch 'Paradise' Without Hulu?

Aside from Hulu, the only way to watch the series in the US is by tuning in on either ABC or FX. The new episodes that come out will also be available on the networks' individual apps, allowing for viewers to access them through their cable login.

For those who would like to watch it from either Canada or the UK, Paradise will be streaming on Disney +.

Watch the Trailer for 'Paradise'

The Hulu original's first official trailer came out on November 14, 2024, with Agent Xavier Collins taking a lie detector test. Minutes into the clip, we see him interact with President Cal Bradford at the White House on the last day that he interacted with him before the leader was found dead on the floor of his own bedroom. During questioning, Xavier admits to being unaware of who might've killed the president. He is fully conscious of the fact that he is the primary suspect in this case, given that he was the last person to engage with Cal before he was murdered and the first to see him dead.

Yet, the trailer shows that there might be more to this story than viewers might think. Before this incident, the agent was cleared by the president to be presented with top secret information which Xavier might be keeping to himself despite taking the lie detector test. In the end, when one of the people questioning him asks if there is a part of him that is happy that Cal is dead, this person also holds up their hand with the phrase "say yes". Although the clip cuts off before we hear the character's answer, it adds to the tension about whom that woman might be and whether she is or isn't at Xavier's side.

Not too long after that first trailer was released, another one came out, adding more context to the secrets that the president might've told Xavier. In this clip, Cal shares that the first thing he did when he got into office was ask about anything from who killed JFK to his own details about his personal life. As the leader of a potent nation like the US, there's a lot at stake if these confidential items were to be revealed to the public. To prevent this from happening, the president kept a lot of this information to himself and his team, only allowing for Xavier to be let in on these secrets because of the level of trust they had in each other.

Yet, upon his death, several higher-ups are suspicious of what might've happened and believe that the main character is the only one that could've been involved in Cal's murder. While being questioned, the agent uncovers that the president left a message for him if his life were at risk. Although the clip doesn't hint at what that might be, it does allude to the fact that the person behind the attack was likely someone in the president's inner circle. As the only one who knows the whole truth about what went down that night, the protagonist will face several challenges ahead that could put his and his family's lives on the line.

