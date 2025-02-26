[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Paradise.]

Summary 'Paradise' is a crime drama set in an affluent community where a shocking murder triggers a high-stakes investigation.

Created by Dan Fogelman, the series delves into the hidden secrets and complex relationships that come to light.

The Hulu series explores the community's carefully crafted existence as Agent Xavier Collins searches for answers and faces off against inidivuals with sinister motives.

Created by Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), the Hulu original series Paradise is set in an almost idyllic community. But when Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) finds President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) dead on his bedroom floor, it triggers an investigation with the highest of stakes. Searching for answers and uncovering clues along the way is a threat to their carefully crafted existence, and when you threaten those in powerful positions things can quickly spiral, but Xavier is driven to find out what happened, even if it turns his own world upside down.

With episode seven, entitled “The Day,” viewers got a glimpse into the past and the harrowing day that created the need for the community of Paradise. It also showed just how emotionally gut-wrenching it was for Xavier to come to terms with the fact that he was not going to be reunited with his wife, Teri. Back in the present, Xavier and Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) find themselves in a face off where she leverages the information he wants most to try to keep him under control.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Brown talked about how forthcoming Fogelman is with information given to the cast about what’s to come and how he prefers to know as much as possible, what Xavier thinks of Sinatra, how far he’s willing to go to get his family back together, how the finale will provide the answers for who killed the president, the breadcrumbs that have been left throughout the season, and how much he loves working and playing with other actors. He also revealed that the writers have already been working on Season 2, that he’s read the scripts for the first three episodes, and that they “slap.”

Collider: Congratulations on Season 2! You never know how a TV series will be received or if people will watch it, so that must always be exciting.

STERLING K. BROWN: Always. Employment is always a good thing. Thank you.

Sterling K. Brown Is Excited To Learn Everything He Can About Season 2 of 'Paradise'

"The first three episodes of the season have been written."