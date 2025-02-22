James Marsden has been busy lately thanks to his role as Tom in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, and while his role in the Sonic universe is unclear going forward, it didn’t take him long to find success in a new project. Marsden features alongside leading man Sterling K. Brown in Paradise, the gripping political thriller that hit Hulu a few weeks ago and has had a rollercoaster of a streaming journey. Paradise wasted no time climbing to the #1 spot on Hulu streaming charts, but the show experienced a startling dip in the week following its premiere, dropping to the #10 spot and coming dangerously close to exiting the streaming charts. However, the show has since climbed back to the top of the charts, sitting in the #3 spot at the time of writing.

Paradise has earned solid scores of 81% from critics and 83% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and while these rankings are subject to change, enough reviews have come in that it would be surprising to see them dip or raise more than a few percent. Paradise reunited This is Us star Sterling K. Brown and creator Dan Fogelman, who worked together for more than five years on the popular romantic series that’s currently streaming on Hulu. Fogelman is also famous for his work on Life Itself, the romantic drama starring Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde that even features House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke in a supporting role. He also wrote the script for Last Vegas in 2013, the comedy film starring Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Romany Malco, and more.

Both Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden Are Marvel Stars

Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden may have never appeared in a Marvel project together, but the two both starred in Marvel projects prior to teaming up in Paradise which certainly helped their already-high popularity levels. Marsden is still known to this day for his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops in Fox’s X-Men franchise, a role he shared with Tye Sheridan who also played Scott Summers in the earlier timeline. As for Brown, he teamed up with Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan for Black Panther, the 2018 MCU sensation that grossed over $1.3 billion globally, and although his role was small, he added an extra layer of star power to an already-stacked ensemble.

Paradise stars James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown and was created by Dan Fogelman. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Paradise on Hulu.