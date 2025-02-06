A little over a week has gone by since the very first episode of Paradise was released on Hulu, and of course, Disney couldn’t wait to announce its incredibly impressive streaming viewership via Variety. Led by Sterling K. Brown and from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Paradise drew 7 million views across its first nine days of streaming, further cementing its position as one of Hulu’s top series. This is based on streaming for its premiere episode only.

Disney defines every production’s view as the total stream time for an episode divided by its runtime. With that, the “Wildcat Is Down” episode of Paradise clocks in at a bit over 48 minutes long. The installment debuted as a surprise release on Hulu and Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 26, ahead of the scheduled drop of the show’s first three episodes on Tuesday, January 28. It streamed across Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Comparing the political drama to a similarly successful Hulu show, The Bear also had an equally remarkable viewership with its third season’s premiere episode. The episode reached 5.4 million views in its first four days of streaming last June. However, while The Bear had all its episodes released at once on the streamer, Paradise is yet to do so, as its remaining episodes in Season 1 will roll out every Tuesday on Hulu. In the meantime, the thriller has remained in the Hulu Top 15 list, which is updated daily, throughout its first week of availability.

‘Paradise’ Also Found Success on Network TV