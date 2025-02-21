Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Paradise Season 1 Episode 6.The last five minutes of any Paradise episode always contain the most jaw-dropping developments in the series, and this week's installment in Dan Fogelman's subversive dystopia is no different. Following last week's message in the sky, Paradise Episode 6, "You Asked for Miracles," sees Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) lead a successful revolt against Sinatra's (Julianne Nicholson) elitist government. Commandeering the city's secret weapons supply and luring the corporate dictator into a trap that spreads chaos across the community, the episode concludes with a face-off between the two from the discomfort of Sinatra's home. This confrontation seemingly confirms Sinatra had nothing to do with President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) murder, but it also concludes with Sinatra sharing literally earth-shattering information about the fate of Xavier's wife, potentially confirming a major fan theory in the process.

Sinatra Suggests Teri Collins Is Alive in the Final Moments of ‘Paradise’ Episode 6