Few stars had a stronger close to 2024 than James Marsden, who featured alongside Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which has grossed north of $385 million at the box office and is expected to pass $400 million in the next week or so. Marsden is carrying that momentum into 2025, where he is set to star in the upcoming Hulu Original series, Paradise, alongside Sterling K. Brown. Hulu has unveiled the second official trailer for Paradise ahead of the show’s January 28 premiere, which shows Marsden as President of the United States and Brown as a Secret Service Agent. The show will also star Krys Marshall, Julianne Nicholson, and Sarah Shahi, with Nicole Brydon Bloom, Charlie Evans, and Rafael Cabrera in the supporting cast.

The synopsis describes Paradise as being set in a serene community full of powerful people, but everything changes after a shocking murder and the following high-stakes investigation. The show comes from creator Dan Fogelman, with Hanelle M. Culpepper, Glen Ficarra, John Requa, and Stephen Williams each directing two episodes. Fogelman previously worked with Brown on This Is Us, the romantic dramedy series that ran from 2016-2022 that’s currently streaming on Hulu, and he’s also famous for writing and directing Life Itself, the 2018 R-rated romance drama starring Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde. Fogelman is also an animation savant, having served as the scribe for major animated movies like Cars and Cars 2 and writing the script for Tangled, the latest animated feature confirmed to get the live-action treatment.

What Else Do Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden Have in the Works?

After starring in Paradise, Marsden will next appear alongside Vince Vaughn and Eiza González in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, the upcoming comedy that’s currently in production. He also may reprise his role as Tom in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is in development at Paramount, but his role has yet to be confirmed. Brown came close to winning his first Oscar thanks to his performance in American Fiction, and he’ll next be seen alongside Tom Ellis and Rupert Graces in Washington Black. Brown has also been tapped to star in The Psalm of Howard Thurman, but further casting for the project is being kept under wraps.

Paradise premieres on Hulu on January 28. Check out the new trailer for the series above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.

