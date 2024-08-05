The Big Picture The action-packed thriller Paradox Effect premieres September 24, promising gripping performances and an intense narrative.

Watch Olga Kurylenko and Harvey Keitel engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse in this heart-pounding film.

Directed by Scott Weintrob, this dynamic movie features a stellar ensemble cast.

Collider is thrilled to bring you an exclusive first look at the trailer and poster for the upcoming action-packed thriller Paradox Effect. Set to hit digital platforms on September 24, this intense narrative promises to deliver heart-pounding excitement, gripping performances, and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Directed by Scott Weintrob (Apple TV+’s Home, Netflix’s Fastest Car, and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty), Paradox Effect features a gripping script written by Samuel Bartlett, Andrea Iervolino, and Ferdinando Dell’Omo. The story centers on Karina, played by Olga Kurylenko, an innocent woman thrust into a desperate situation when her young daughter is kidnapped by a dangerous kingpin, portrayed by the legendary Harvey Keitel.

In a race against time, Karina teams up with a corrupt Interpol agent, whose son is also being held hostage. Together, they hatch a daring plan to rip off various criminals to raise the ransom needed to save their children. With only one hour to pull off the plan and rescue their offspring, the stakes are higher than ever. The film premiered at the Rome Film Festival, generating buzz for its intense plot and dynamic performances.

Paradox Effect brings together a stellar ensemble cast, including Oliver Trevena, Alice Astons, and the iconic Keitel, an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee known for his roles in Lansky, The Irishman, The Painted Bird, Isle of Dogs, and more recently in the series Mike and National Treasure: Edge of History. Kurylenko, a Ukrainian-born actress, has impressed audiences with her performances in Black Widow, The Death of Stalin, Oblivion, Seven Psychopaths, To the Wonder, Quantum of Solace, and Hitman. She has also appeared in Starz’s series Magic City and will next be seen in Marvel’s Thunderbolts*.

Who's Behind 'Paradox Effect'?

"It’s thrilling in and of itself just to bring Harvey and Olga together and have them play off each other in this intense thriller that pulls no punches," said Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment’s CEO, Iervolino, at the time the project was announced. Richard Salvatore, head of production for ILBE, added, "As ILBE’s newly tapped head of production, I am excited that this is our first film of our 2023 eight-picture slate. Working with a legend like Harvey for a third time is amazing."

Paradox Effect will be available to rent or buy on digital platforms starting September 24. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on upcoming releases. You can watch the trailer for Paradox Effect above and check out the poster below.