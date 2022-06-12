Alan J. Pakula’s legendary 1970s conspiracy thriller The Parallax View captivated the anti-war zeitgeist in the wake of Watergate. The film is one of the great journalistic films and asks us what we would be prepared to sacrifice in the name of the truth. The film charts the journey of a talented but washed-up journalist Joseph Frady, played by the inimitable Warren Beatty.

Three years after the political assassination of presidential candidate Charles Carroll, a traumatized news reporter, Lee Carter (Paula Prentiss), reaches out to her ex-romantic partner, Frady, with concerns about the assassination. She is panicked and hysterical and needs help. She explains multiple people who witnessed the assassination have mysteriously died, and she’s terrified she’s next. However, Frady is dismissive and rationally tries to assure her it’s all in her head, but Frady is wrong. When Carter ends up dead, Frady is stirred by a sense of guilt and curiosity, and starts to investigate. He begins to uncover a vast conspiracy that goes further than he could have ever imagined. Frady becomes invigorated in a relentless quest for truth, but his quest comes at a cost.

Warren Beatty Plays an Idealistic Journalist Pursuing the Truth in 'The Parallax View'

Frady is a man whose dedication to pure journalism and truth has gotten him blacklisted by local law enforcement and with his own paper. His career seems to be at a standstill; he's a scruffy recovering alcoholic, with a disdain for authority and corruption. It’s clear that retaining such dedication isn’t easy, and in the beginning, Frady appears to have lost it. Frady is stuck writing bad stories with no alternatives on the horizon, and a desperate hunger to report a story that makes a real change. This is a man who really is struggling to cope with his purpose in life. It’s only after the shocking death of Carter that Frady is motivated by his relationship with her and a niggling sense of suspicion that reconnects him with his dedication to truth and justice. From the first act of The Parallax View, it can be rightly determined that dedication is certainly a cost needed by Frady in his pursuit of truth.

The film shows the inherent dangers of pursuing the truth. At the beginning of the film, the police try to arrest Frady for his reporting. From the get-go, The Parallax View makes the case that the search for justice can put you at odds with authority, as well as social and state-run institutions. Frady's near-arrest shows the risk of him losing his freedom of movement and speech. The kind of journalistic values that Frady follows really celebrate him as a devout patriot, who honors the true democratic values of the constitution. For Frady, it’s only by genuine resistance to corruption, and by challenging authority that society can truly be free and function democratically.

'The Parallax View' Paints a Portrait of Bold Journalism Amid the Threat of Conspiracy

Frady is alienated because of his anti-authoritarian reporting and becomes in many ways a pariah journalist. His struggles to get assignments at work, for example, are the direct consequence of his politically dangerous journalism. His editor and friend Bill (Hume Cronyn) is deeply concerned about Frady and even prevents his arrest by the vice squad. But Bill is also reluctant to publish the kind of stories Frady wants to write, as he says, “We’re in the business of reporting the news not making it.” So when Frady wants to continue Carter’s investigation after her death, Bill isn’t supportive. Bill is a more cautious man and isn’t as onboard with reporting when it comes to challenging very powerful and dangerous adversaries. He encourages Frady to write safer, less explosive stories and alludes to firing him if he doesn’t. But Frady won’t be deterred and goes to the town of Salmontail to inquire about the recent death of Judge Arthur Bridges.

Frady’s actions illustrate great determination, to tell the truth, and show his courage and strength to stand up for justice, even when it poses a multitude of negative outcomes for himself. He demonstrates a kind of evolutionary resilience because, beyond his obvious flaws, Frady is able to keep himself in search of the truth. Frady needs truth like a fish needs water and people need air. Throughout the film, we see the great obstacles that arise in the way of truth, which would deter most people. For example, when Frady’s job is on the line, or he’s facing arrest, or he gets into a bar fight, he doesn’t retreat. Instead, he fights back with enthusiasm. There’s a genuine inclination in Frady’s character to ensure justice even when it’s to his detriment.

'The Parallax View' Uncovers the Perils of Discovering the Truth

Frady is resourceful and, through an ex-FBI agent, he acquires aliases to protect him in his investigation. There seems to be little limit to how far he is prepared to go in the name of the truth. For example, when Frady is in Salmontail, the local sheriff brings him to a river and tries to shoot and drown him. The attempt on his life only seems to embolden Frady’s quest for justice. The greater the injustice, the more fuel and drive Frady seems to have for truth and justice. Frady even takes the sheriff’s car and breaks into his house, uncovering a mysterious questionnaire for a company called The Parallax Corporation.

Frady discovers that the questionnaire is designed to source violent would-be assassins. But in order to report the story properly and get sufficient proof, he engages in espionage and using his new identity falsely applies to The Parallax Corporation. Shortly after this, a Parallax recruiter called Younger (Walter McGinn) approaches Frady, and attempts to hire him. It quickly becomes clear Parallax is a massive corporation that provides assassins to various customers around the globe.

Frady's search for truth starts to expose just how far corruption goes, seeming to range from local law enforcement all the way up to the national government. But once Fradys knows this, he’s duty-bound by the cost of this knowledge and is morally compelled to try and intervene. Frady’s drive for justice and his industrious detective work is perhaps too impulsive, and his identity is blown. Younger questions Frady over this and Frady admits he lied about his identity but covers his tracks by saying he lied about it because he was a sex offender. But things start to unravel after Frady gives a recording of the conversation to Bill, and Bill is killed and the tape stolen.

Frady goes to the Parallax office to see Younger but is told he isn’t there. As he’s leaving, Frady sees Younger and follows him to a rally rehearsal for Senator George Hammond. It becomes clear to Frady that Parallax operatives plan on killing Hammond. After a sniper shoots Hammond dead, Frady gets caught and killed by Parallax operatives. The consequences of Frady’s death are twofold in that, firstly, they show the ultimate cost of attempting to expose the corruption of The Parallax Corporation is one’s life. But secondly, Frady's murder shows that the bigger the truth, the greater the sacrifice required in attempting to reveal it. While the film is ultimately a tragedy, and Frady is unsuccessful, it's also a powerful warning call for citizens to seek and protect truth and justice before it’s too late.

Alan Pakula Was the Master of the Paranoid Conspiracy Thriller

New Hollywood of the 1970s and a general sense of paranoia surrounding central government go hand-in-hand. Whether literally or allegorically, cinema reflected upon the social and political upheaval of the decade consistently. No filmmaker mastered the art and poignancy of paranoid thrillers quite like Alan Pakula. The Parallax View sits in the middle of a spiritual trilogy of conspiracy thrillers, between Klute and All the President’s Men. Pakula’s thematic traits and visual moxie, aided by renowned cinematographer Gordon Willis, made him a signature voice of the 1970s, and The Parallax View serves as the thesis of his ultimate vision on the screen. Alan Pakula certainly had his finger on the pulse of America during his cinematic prime. American audiences were supplied with a surplus of dark films, acerbic satires like M*A*S*H, haunting character studies like Taxi Driver, and mean and grisly genre pictures like Halloween, that tapped into the disturbed American spirit of the time.

Among this crop of genre-defining work, no films embodied ‘70s angst and distress more than Pakula’s unofficial conspiracy trilogy. Operating in the classic mystery realm, Klute follows an arcane story of a detective investigating the disappearance of a missing person with the help of a high-priced sex worker. While lacking the explicit political conspiracy of the latter two films, Klute nonetheless reflects the eerie sense of dread and impending doom that Americans shared, especially in an urban setting. The film shows that everyone is in danger, and any attempt to uncover the truth is a treacherous odyssey.

All the President’s Men, based on the true story of the Washington Post’s investigation of the Watergate scandal and cover-up, is a totemic text of the ‘70s, as it shows that people at the highest levels of authority are capable of the lowest crimes. For as shrewd as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are as journalists, they are minimal forces against the power and influence of the White House, as well as the extreme paranoia of Richard Nixon. One of the seminal investigative/procedural films, the information overload presented in the jargon-filled discussions between Woodward and Bernstein and their endless research shows uncovering the truth is a cryptic journey. Unspooling a conspiracy had never been so intoxicating from an entertainment perspective. In the end, journalism is not meant to be valorized as the last bastion of heroism, but rather, an institution that can only accept the most minor victories in the face of political disgracefulness.

'The Parallax View's Inventive Visual Language Taps Into America in the 1970s

The framing of characters against the backdrop of a vista is an unheralded but integral aspect of Alan Pakula’s vision of conspiracy and paranoia, and nowhere does this shine more than in The Parallax View. He conveys Frady’s futility and underdog status not just through the text, but also through visual ingenuity. More often than not, Frady is filmed from a great distance. These virtuosic images show him being consumed by his environment, but more importantly, channeling a sensation of paranoia. The panoramic view of Frady and his surroundings suggests he is being watched by an unknowable presence that looms over the nation. Pakula expresses deep admiration for Frady and the Washington Post reporters in President’s Men, but he knows they are powerless amid the all-encompassing wrath of a government conspiracy.

Gordon Willis, honored with the title of the “Prince of Darkness,” created shadowy imagery that underlined the ominous threat prevailing over America in the ‘70s. Whether inside the office of Don Corleone in The Godfather or the Post newsroom floor in All the President’s Men, Willis’ blend of verisimilitude and heightened paranoia was marvelous. Pakula and Willis’ visual panache enhances the conventions popularized by Alfred Hitchcock thrillers and uses them to dissect something real and troubling about the American government. In Rear Window and North by Northwest, Hitchcock used the archetype of an average individual caught up in a cryptic scheme to toy with human psychology. Pakula juxtaposes idyllic detectives and journalists who possess a strong moral conscience and skilled craft with the futility of searching for justice.

