Sony Pictures released the full trailer for Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas), the new movie by acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. While the movie’s first teaser didn’t have any dialogue, the new trailer gives the main characters more screen-time, as we learn further details about Parallel Mothers’ story.

The trailer presents us to Janis (Almodóvar’s long-time collaborator Penélope Cruz), a middle-aged woman who accidentally gets pregnant from a man who doesn’t want to become a father. To support her newborn child, Janis needs to work as a photographer, the reason why she hires Ana (Milena Smit) to help her take care of her home.

The trailer doesn’t reveal it, but according to the film’s synopsis, Janis and Ana give birth in the same hospital room. So, it’s interesting to notice how Parallel Mothers will intertwine the lives of the two women by more than a coincidence, as it seems like they’ll both have to learn how to raise a child on their own.

Written and directed by Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers is the twenty-second feature movie in the filmmaker’s prolific career.

Parallel Mothers is already confirmed as part of both the Venice International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, which might help put the film in next year’s Oscar race. Almodóvar has previously won an Academy Awards for Best Foreign Film with 1999’s All About My Mother and Best Original Screenplay with 2002’s Talk to Her. Cruz was also nominated for the Academy Awards of Best Actress for her work in Almodóvar’s 2016’s Volver, which also gave her the Best Actress award in Cannes.

The cast for Parallel Mothers also includes Julieta Serrano, Rossy de Palma, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Israel Elejalde. Almodóvar produces the movie together with his younger brother, Agustín Almodóvar, and Esther Garcia.

Parallel Mothers will have its world premiere when it opens the Venice International Film Festival on September 1. The film will also close 2021’s New York Film Festival on October 10. Parallel Mothers will be available in theaters on December 24, right on time for Christmas. Check the new trailer below:

Here’s Parallel Mothers official synopsis:

Two women, Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Smit), coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and got pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant, and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which chance will undertake to develop and complicate in such a decisive way that it will change the lives of both.

