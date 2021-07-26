Sony released the trailer for Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas), the new movie by acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. Set to open the 78th Venice International Film Festival, Parallel Mothers will become available in Spain in September, before crossing the ocean and hitting U.S. theaters in December.

The short trailer teases the plot of Parallel Mothers by showing the life trajectory of two women who give birth on the same day. The two women are brought to life by Milena Smit and Almodóvar’s long-time collaborator Penélope Cruz. The trailer also shows Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma, who also worked with Almodóvar in previous movies, are part of the movie’s cast.

Written and directed by Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers is the twenty-second feature movie in the filmmaker’s prolific career. He has previously won Academy Awards for Best Foreign Film with 1999’s All About My Mother and Best Original Screenplay with 2002’s Talk to Her. Cruz was also nominated for the Academy Awards of Best Actress for her work in Almodóvar’s 2016’s Volver, which also gave her the Best Actress award in Cannes. It will surely be interesting to see how Parallel Mothers brings out the talent of both the director and his favorite actress.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

RELATED:‌ Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martínez Struggle to Make a Film Together in ‘Official Competition’ Teaser Trailer

The cast for Parallel Mothers also includes Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Israel Elejalde. Almodóvar produces the movie together with his younger brother, Agustín Almodóvar, and Esther Garcia.

Parallel Mothers will have its world premiere when it opens the Venice International Film Festival on September 1. The movie will be available in theaters on December 24, right on time for Christmas. Check Parallel Mothers’ trailer below:

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Here’s Parallel Mothers official synopsis:

Two women, Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Smit), coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and got pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant, and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which chance will undertake to develop and complicate in such a decisive way that it will change the lives of both.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Antonio Banderas' Advice for Other Actors Working With Pedro Almodóvar: "Just Go With It"

Share Share Tweet Email

James Gunn in New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Featurette Says the Movie Is “The Way That I Have Wanted to Shoot Every Movie” Gunn said his goal with 'The Suicide Squad' was to "keep it alive, keep it visceral, and keep it real."

Read Next