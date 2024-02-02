The Big Picture Parallel is a sci-fi thriller with horror elements, centered around a couple dealing with the loss of their son.

The film explores the concept of the multiverse and the lengths someone would go to bring back a loved one.

Parallel combines grief, survival, and eerie questions in a character-focused storyline. The film will be released on February 23 in theaters and on February 27 on VOD.

There are many exciting genre releases to look forward to in the month of February. If you’re a sci-fi fan, Parallel from director Kourosh Ahari is set to hit theaters on February 23. Now, ahead of its haunting release, Parallel’s first trailer is a twisted take on a parents' worst nightmare.

What’s ‘Parallel’ About?

The film follows a couple, Vanessa and Alex (Danielle Deadwyler and Aldis Hodge), who go to their lake house to help cope with the recent loss of their son. They’re accompanied by Alex’s brother Martel (Edwin Hodge), but nothing can prepare them when Alex gets attacked by a parallel version of herself and different versions of the same person can’t coexist in the same place in the multiverse. The heavy trailer filled with grief does a great job setting the dyer tone and the compellingly tragic conundrum Alex faces. While this is being pegged as a sci-fi thriller, there are more than a few horror elements, creepy shots and concepts that are sure to peak any type of genre fan’s interest. Especially considering the bleak themes at play paired with some emotionally striking direction.

The Multiverse is Full of Grief

The Multiverse has gotten a ton of mileage thanks to comic book films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Flash. Many will say they’re tired of the concept because of that, but the endless possibilities it presents is something that the sci-fi genre has been exploring for decades. Parallel looks to take a much more grounded approach with the hook being the loss of a loved one. It brings up some eerie questions like, if you found out the multiverse existed, would you go to the end of the Earth to try to bring someone back? However, survival is also the name of the game in Parallel as, while Alex seemingly tries to find an Earth where her son is alive, she’s being haunted by herself. At the same time, it also appears that she’ll be guided by other versions of people she loves, like her husband. It’s hard to heal from trauma and that sharp pain can quickly take over one’s mind. When you add the multiverse and the somber possibilities of life, that’s a theory strong enough to make anyone snap. It’s going to be interesting to see a more character-focused piece tackle this high-end concept. Especially considering Aldis and Edwin Hodge co-wrote the screenplay as well with Jonathan Keasey.

Parallel crosses into the multiverse in theaters on February 23 before landing on VOD on February 27. You can view the emotionally trippy trailer and poster for Parallel below.