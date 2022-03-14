If you’re looking for a new series to hold you over until the ever-elusive Stranger Things season four hits Netflix later this spring, Disney+ has just the thing. The streaming platform will be dropping all six episodes of their brand new original series, Parallels, on March 23. Along with the premiere announcement, Disney+ has also unveiled a trailer and first-look poster.

In the trailer for Parallels, which is a French language series, we are introduced to a group of teenage pals: Bilal, Romane, Samuel, and Victor. The four are your average circle of friends, each with their own side stories and even romances sprinkled amongst them. One night, the teens break away from their families and meet up for a party. What starts as a hangout session takes a bizarre turn when, after the lights go out, they come back on only to reveal that all members are missing except for Samuel. Things get even stranger when, instead of the rest of his friends, Samuel is joined in the room by an unknown adult man.

As the trailer unfolds, we learn that the man is Bilal, only now he’s an adult. Things continue to get even stranger when Romane and Victor also make reappearances as adults. Piecing together the puzzle, the friends must now sort through the questions surrounding their time travel as well as some new powers they have picked up along the way all while holding their friendships together and not drifting apart.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Star Wars Comics to Read Before Watching the Disney+ Show

Created by Quoc Dang Tran, Parallels stars Thomas Chomel, Omar Mebrouk, Jules Houplain, Jade Pedri, Naidra Ayadi, Guillaume Labbé, Gil Alma, Elise Diamant, Dimitri Storoge, Agnès Miguras, Maxime Bergeron, Victoria Eber, and Timoté Rigault. The series was directed by Benjamin Rocher and Jean-Batiste Saurel and was co-penned by Anastasia Heinzl, who wrote alongside Tran.

The poster attached to the show’s announcement sets the tone for the series, as it depicts both sides of the main characters running through a forest. Keeping an eye out for anyone in pursuit, the top half shows the child versions of the leads, while the lower features the characters post time warp. With the words, “To Find Themselves, They’ll Have To Get Lost” written at the top of the image, the series markets itself as a coming of age tale mixed with a bit of fantasy.

Though its themes may be geared towards a younger audience, even adults are sure to be intrigued as the story behind Parallels unfolds later in March. For now, check out the show’s trailer and poster below:

Image via Disney+

Why Disney’s Next Animated Lead Should Be Indian It's long overdue!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Britta DeVore (434 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore