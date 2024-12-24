Indian actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to take center stage in a cross-cultural romance that will send sparks flying in upcoming theatrical release Param Sundari.

Directed by Dasvi 's Tushar Jalota, the film is set to capture the love story between North Indian Param (Malhotra) and South Indian Sundari (Kapoor). Taking full advantage of Sundari's heritage, the movie has been filmed in India's South, Kerala, which is known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant greenery. Param Sundari will offer audiences a "heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly," according to Variety. The description adds: "Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming."

The teaser announcement hints at Param embodying all the "swag" and charm the North has to offer and Sundari captivating all the "grace" and magnetic allure of the South. The poster for the film promises a vibrant clash between the pair with Param effortlessly scooping Sundari into his arms and the stunning backdrop of the South captured behind them.

'Param Sundari' Will Land in Theaters in July 2025

Cross-cultural romances have been floated across Bollywood over the years but have especially taken flight in recent times as cultural fusion is embraced across the continent. This was celebrated massively last year with Karan Johar's star-crossed love story Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film tells the story of intellectual Bengali journalist Rani (Alia Bhatt) and traditional-rooted Punjabi Rocky (Ranveer Singh). Whilst their romance sails past their blinding differences, their family is at odds with their romance leaving the pair to come up with a plan where they both live with their partner's respective families leading to a discovery of tolerance and growth for both parties.

During an interview with Collider, prolific director Johar opened up on the responsibility of filmmakers to tell narratives that challenge the norm and encourage progressive mentalities. "Filmmakers are in a very, very privileged position where they can communicate so much through their movies and stories, and I feel like if I don't take leverage of that privilege, then I haven't really justified being a filmmaker," Johar said.

As Indian cinema looks to expand its horizons and embrace a progressive stance, it is fair to say audiences can expect more romantic offerings delivered with all the humor and light-touch elements we've seen so far and hopefully Param Sundari will take that concept and run with it.

Param Sundari is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. You can watch the film announcement above.