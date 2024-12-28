Paramount Pictures has unveiled a pretty exciting slate for 2025, from the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise to the return of big-screen comedies and more. You can check out the list below to see all the movies on Paramount's 2025 slate so far.

'Novocaine'

March 14, 2025

Directors: Dan Berk & Robert Olsen Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Van Hengst, Conrad Kemp and Jacob Batalon

Jack Quaid has been covered in blood as Hughie Campbell in The Boys, drawn blood as Richie Kirsch in Scream and Marvel in The Hunger Games, but in Novocaine, he'll feel nothing when he, himself, bleeds. In the new action-comedy, Quaid plays Nathan Caine, an assistant manager at a bank, who was born with a rare medical condition that causes him to be unable to feel any sort of physical pain. When his workplace crush (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, Nathan must become the vigilante hero he was long destined to be. Dan Berk and Robert Olsen (Villains) direct the film.

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'

May 23, 2025

Director: Christopher McQuarrie Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman

It may just be the end of the road for IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The eighth and potentially final installment in the beloved spy franchise picks up immediately after the events of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, as Ethan and his team are closer than ever to stopping the nefarious AI force known only as the Entity. However, after dealing with the loss of one of their own, the IMF must realize that this impossible mission may just be their most personal yet. Christopher McQuarrie once again directs this installment, which will also see Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Holt McCallany (The Iron Claw), joining the cast.

'Trey Parker/Matt Stone/Kendrick Lamar Comedy'

July 4, 2025

Close

Director: Trey Parker Cast: Kendrick Lamar

South Park masterminds Trey Parker and Matt Stone are returning to the big screen for the first time in 21 years with a new untitled musical comedy starring and produced by none other than Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning rap icon Kendrick Lamar. The project has been kept under intense secrecy, although we do know the plot, which is sure to drum up some controversy. The film follows a young black man who works as a slave reenactor at a living history museum and makes the startling realization that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his. It is currently unknown if Lamar will be playing the lead or will have more of a supporting role.

'The Smurfs Movie'

July 18, 2025

Image via Perri Nemiroff

Director: Chris Miller Cast: Rihanna, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, J.P. Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, with Kurt Russell, and John Goodman

Everyone's favorite species of tiny blue people are getting another big-screen reboot in the star-studded animated musical, The Smurfs Movie. Chris Miller (Puss in Boots) directs the new movie which will feature the voice of Grammy-winning music icon Rihanna as Smurfette, who also wrote and performed all new original songs for the film. Details on the plot are slim, but it will reportedly entail the Smurfs going on an existential quest to discover who they really are.

'The Naked Gun'

August 1, 2025

Image by Zanda Rice

Director: Akiva Schaffer Cast: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, Busta Rhymes

Academy Award nominee Liam Neeson (Taken) is stepping into the shoes left behind by Leslie Nielsen in Akiva Schaffer's (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) reboot of The Naked Gun. The fourth film in the comedy franchise will see Neeson take on the role of Frank Drebin Jr alongside a supporting cast that includes Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) and Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird). In an interview with Collider, Neeson spoke about his experience working on the film: "I trusted Akiva very much because it's a genre I'm not really used to. I've done a couple of little TV sketches that might last two minutes or something. But, for a whole movie, this was a novel experience for me. So I was a bit nervous, and I was a bit nervous most days. Because I wasn't sure if I was funny, to be honest."

'Roofman'

October 3, 2025

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Derek Cianfrance Cast: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, Peter Dinklage, Uzo Aduba, Juno Temple, LaKeith Stanfield, Emory Cohen

Roofman marks the first feature film in close to a decade by writer-director Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine) which tells the bizarre true story of fugitive Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former US Army Reserve officer who stole from different McDonald's restaurants and hid from authorities by hiding on the roof of a Toys "R" Us store. Academy Award nominee Kirsten Dunst (Civil War) co-stars in the film.

'Regretting You'

October 23, 2025

Director: Josh Boone Cast: Allison Williams, McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames

After the financial success of It Ends With Us, Hollywood has set up numerous adaptations of Colleen Hoover's novels, including Regretting You. Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) directs the movie which will follow the lives of two family members in the aftermath of a tragic car accident. Allison Williams (Get Out) and Dave Franco (Now You See Me) star.

'The Running Man'

November 7, 2025

Image via Jefferson Chacon

Director: Edgar Wright Cast: Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy

Edgar Wright (Baby Driver) is finally bringing another one of his lifelong passion projects to life with a new adaptation of Stephen King's dystopian thriller, The Running Man. Set in an alternate, dystopian version of the United States, family man Ben Richards (Glen Powell) volunteers himself to be put on the popular game show "The Running Man," where he'll be chased around the world by murderous Hunters. While Richards hopes to win the cash prize to provide for his ailing young daughter, there is a catch: nobody has ever won the show. King's novel was previously adapted into a 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, but Wright's adaptation promises to be more faithful to the source material.

'The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants'

December 19, 2025

Image via Federico Napoli

Director: Derek Drymon Cast: Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, and Mark Hamill

Are you ready kids? Because Nickelodeon's beloved yellow sea-sponge is returning to the big screen with his all-new movie The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. The fourth feature film in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise will see SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and his friends once again venturing away from their underwater home of Bikini Bottom and to the darkest depths of the ocean where they'll encounter the legendary ghost pirate known as The Flying Dutchman (Mark Hamill).

'Vicious'

TBA 2025

Image via Netflix

Director: Bryan Bertino Cast: Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard, Devyn Nekoda

Dakota Fanning (The Perfect Couple) is continuing her scream queen era with Vicious, a new horror thriller from Bryan Bertino (The Strangers). Fanning will play a woman who spirals into an existential crisis after receiving a mysterious gift from a stranger one night. Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things) co-stars in the movie.