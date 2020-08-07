Studios Can Now Own Movie Theaters Following Judge’s Ruling

Studios can now own movie theaters after a federal judge approved the Justice Department’s effort to do away with the Paramount Consent Decrees of 1948.

Those antitrust laws were put in place to prevent studios from having a stranglehold on both production and distribution. They applied to major studios such as Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox and, yes, Paramount, though not the Walt Disney Company, which did not become a distributor until after the law went into effect. The rules also did not apply to newer studios like Lionsgate and A24.

While the termination of the Paramount Consent Decrees is no doubt significant, it will likely be years before any major corporation even thinks about taking advantage of it. If you haven’t noticed, studios have been pouring their focus — and significant resources — into building up their own streaming services while retreating from theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So no, I don’t see Warner Bros., let alone Paramount (which is clearly in fire sale mode), buying their own theater chains. Fox is obviously now owned by Disney, and Disney has had decades to get into the exhibition business and never seized the opportunity, so I highly doubt the studio would do so now.

If anything, I could see deep-pocketed streamers such as Netflix, Apple and Amazon starting their own theaters, since they seem to be the only companies that could keep them well-stocked. I mean, I can’t tell you the last Warner Bros. story I wrote up that didn’t involve the release of Tenet, and I can’t even keep track of how many Netflix/Apple stories I write in a given week these days. They’re the companies pressing forward, unwilling to let the pandemic disrupt their momentum. Everyone else is in wait-and-see mode, and it’s important to keep in mind that the studios themselves weren’t driving this legal battle.

The DOJ had proposed eliminating the Paramount Consent Decrees last fall, arguing that they failed to predict the various ways that entertainment is made, distributed and consumed in the modern age. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres agreed, effectively saying the antitrust laws were no longer “in the public interest.”

While theater ownership may not change hands, the lifting of restrictions means that studios will soon be free to institute “block booking” and “circuit dealing” following a two-year sunset period. What that means is that Disney could tell AMC that if the theater chain wants to show the latest Marvel movie, they have to book smaller, less commercial titles that may not make financial sense for theaters.

