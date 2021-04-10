Some fairly significant changes have been made to Paramount’s upcoming movie lineup, with major titles being pushed back several months, while one was actually bumped up to an earlier release date. The studio revealed that Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins has moved up from October 22 to July 23, while Jackass took the old G.I. Joe Origins fall date of September 3. Dungeons & Dragons saw a significant push back, moving from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023, as Paramount has shifted many of its dates to accommodate other delayed films.

As previously reported, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 were both delayed again to November 19 and May 27, 2022, respectively. The Top Gun sequel moved back from its summer date and nabbed MI:7’s old release, with not much of an explanation as to why.

Paramount also revealed first-time premiere dates for newly announced films including The Shrinking of Treehorn (November 10, 2023), an untitled Bee Gees film (November 4, 2022), and Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski’s upcoming comedy, Imaginary Friends (November 17, 2023). The Shrinking of Treehorn will be an adaptation of a children’s book of the same name by author Florence Parry Heide. According to Variety, the film will be directed by Ron Howard, marking the first time he has ever helmed an animated feature. The Bee Gees project will be directed by Kenneth Branagh (Thor, Murder on the Orient Express), with the band’s frontman, Barry Gibb, serving as an executive producer. Krasinski will write, direct, producer, and star in Imaginary Friends alongside Reynolds, in a twisted comedy about a man who can see the imaginary friends of other people.

Along with today’s news came the reveal that an untitled Star Trek film is also confirmed with the studio, with a stardate of June 9, 2023. The details surrounding the project are quite foggy, and whether it’s a continuation of J.J. Abrams’ late 2000s series is unknown.

