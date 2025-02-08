Paramount Global has hit the pause button on several of its marquee music and youth-oriented events for 2025, including the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), the CMT Music Awards, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico, and the MTV MIAWs. It appears that the conglomerate is looking to “reimagine and optimize” its events strategy ahead of its forthcoming merger with David Ellison’s Skydance Media, a deal expected to close in the first half of this year.

The news comes after THR posted a staff memo from the office of Bruce Gillmer, the company’s president of music, music talent, programming, and events, among others! It’s clear that Paramount intends to step back and “raise the bar in delivering iconic, unforgettable performances and moments that drive pop culture,” as per the memo. Although no definitive decisions have been disclosed regarding how these award shows might be restructured, the company’s focus appears to be on striking a balance between cost savings and creative reinvention. In Gillmer’s words, these tentpoles will remain a key component of Paramount’s music-focused content, albeit in a to-be-determined format. The complete memo is addressed to the team and reads as follows:

“We want to share some news. We are pausing a few events for 2025, as we look to reimagine and optimize our events slate going forward. These include the MTV EMAs, MTV MIAWs, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Mexico, and CMT Music Awards. Our world-class events remain a key component of Paramount’s music offering as we continue to raise the bar in delivering iconic, unforgettable performances and moments that drive pop culture. We have the best team in the business, and we are grateful for your hard work and dedication in bringing these events to life.”

Paramount Has Slimmed Down in Several Regards Over the Past Year