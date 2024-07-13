The Big Picture Paramount+ is bringing back The Lodge at San Diego Comic-Con with more titles, franchise celebrations, and immersive experiences.

Fans can enjoy interactive attractions from popular shows like Star Trek, Criminal Minds, TMNT, and Tulsa King at The Lodge.

Get ready to create custom t-shirts on a Star Trek starship, solve cases at the Criminal Minds BAU office, and experience themed attractions at SDCC.

Paramount+ is a modest streaming service but is making a solid effort to stand out in a crowd. Now, for the second year running, the network is bringing back its fan experience, The Lodge. Licensed Paramount content will be available this summer at San Diego Comic-Con. A convention that typically inspires large crowds and even more passionate fans, it will be the site of more fan experiences than one can possibly handle. Paramount released the following statement with key details for the event:

"Paramount+ is bringing The Lodge back to San Diego Comic-Con for a second year with more titles, iconic franchise celebrations, and immersive activations than ever before! Located at the Gaslamp’s Happy Does (340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101), this interactive fan experience will be available to the public starting July 24 from 6–10pm, July 25-27 from 12–10pm daily, and July 28 from 10am–7pm."

In addition to panels and signings, fans should visit the many attractions from Paramount+'s most popular content in 2024. San Diego is the final stop that The Lodge will be making this year. As The Lodge is not officially affiliated with the convention, a San Diego Comic-Con badge will not be required to enter the attraction. There are more than enough properties to go around in this exciting venture.

What Shows Are Featured in The Lodge?

Fans should be prepared for an embarrassment of wealth when it comes to The Lodge’s planned events. Popular franchises such as Star Trek, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Tulsa King will have their respective attractions. Fans can enjoy experiences and merchandise with every series on display. Trek fans can step onto a starship and decorate t-shirts, while psychology buffs can solve their own cases in the Criminal Minds Behavioral Analysis Unit.

For those interested in a more tactile experience, both TMNT and Tulsa King have tantalizing treats. It wouldn’t be a trip to New York without pizza and fans can enter a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed restaurant, decked out in turtle-themed art. For a more adult adventure, check out the Tulsa King saloon that serves drinks inspired by the show.

Paramount’s endeavor is one that more streaming services should look into if they want to compete. This one-stop shop for everything Paramount is an immersive experience fans won't want to miss. Those in attendance will find a three-month subscription to Walmart+ on the back of their Ski Lodge Pass.

See the Full List of Experiences Inside The Lodge

Create a Custom T-Shirt on a STAR TREK Starship

Stepping onto a STAR TREK starship, fans can customize their very own “Starfleet swag.” Utilizing a replicator, visitors will be able to place an order via touch-screen tablet and customize their t-shirts with options from a curated list of STAR TREK franchise-inspired insignia. This experience is available exclusively at The Lodge, and gives fans the chance to take home completely unique customized merch.

Olfactory Atelier Inspired by GHOSTS

In the CBS Original GHOSTS, scents are one of the strongest connections ghosts have to the living world. The Lodge will feature Woodstone Manor’s Olfactory Atelier, where guests are invited to step into the enchanting ambiance of ‘The Livings’-own living room workshop (filled with easter eggs from the show). Essence Chemists will entice them to explore a collection of specialized perfumes—each perfume displays a unique homage to the ghosts in the series. Fans will leave with a scent of their choosing, allowing them to carry a piece of the Manor’s mystique with them throughout the living world at SDCC and beyond.

Solve a Case for CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION Behavioral Analysis Unit

For all the CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION lovers, The Lodge will have an in-world office inspired by the series’ Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), filled with a chaotic spread of evidence, paperwork, unpredictable clues, and more. Guests can dive into their own investigative work to help BAU agents connect-the-dots to the ongoing case.

IF’s Cozy Ferris Wheel Photo Op

The Lodge is bringing the whimsical world of IF to SDCC. With the inviting Luna Park marquee complete with carnival lights galore, guests can line up to “ride” the ferris wheel. While in the queue, fans can play a game of hopscotch before they get onstage with a magical button that brings the Memory Lane Retirement Community Register to life and auto-pairs the guest with their very own IF companion for the photo op.

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES–Themed Pizza Parlor

The Lodge will bring the love story between pizza and TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES to life with the tastiest slice in town: Turtle Power Pizza. The pizza parlor will be decked out with illustrated stylings to welcome guests into the world of the new series. SDCC-goers will be able to fuel up for their next adventure with a slice of ‘za accompanied by beverages inspired by the colors of the four Turtles, perfect for heroes in a half-shell of any age.

Jellyspotting in Bikini Bottom

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are celebrating the 25th anniversary of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and guests are invited to join the fun and immerse themselves into a day-in-the-life at Bikini Bottom’s Jellyfish Fields. Partake in “jellyspotting” throughout the day and catch jellyfish using “Ol’ Reliable,” SpongeBob’s most trusted jellyfish net. Upon entry, special jellyspotting gear will be handed out so fans can see the world through a joyous sponge-colored lens.

INK MASTER Tattoo Parlor

Expanding from last year’s INK MASTER-themed space, The Lodge will include a tattoo parlor set where high-brow modern meets edgy. The activation will allow guests to step inside the series, with an opportunity to get a temporary airbrush tattoo done of their choice from the stencils inspired by Paramount+’s featured shows & films.

BRED2BUCK Saloon from TULSA KING

TULSA KING will take over the Happy Does indoor bar with a themed ‘BRED2BUCK Saloon.’ Taking elements from the series with props, graphics, neon lights, as well as exciting Season 2 references for fans, guests will be able to enjoy in-world drinks that’ll knock their boots off. The saloon will also feature games that take guests into the world of CBS Sports including the hook and ring toss and UEFA Champions League-themed soccer ball kicking challenge.