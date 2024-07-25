The Big Picture Dive into the eerie world of Dexter with a chilling and nostalgic activation at Comic-Con 2024.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was a bustling hub of excitement, and Paramount+ made a significant splash with their immersive activations for some of their most anticipated shows. Fans were treated to sneak peeks and interactive displays for Dexter: Original Sin, Tulsa King, and several Star Trek series, including Strange New Worlds, Discovery, and Lower Decks. Here’s a closer look at the captivating experiences Paramount+ brought to Comic-Con, courtesy of Collider's Samantha Coley, who is reporting from the floor of SDCC.

'Dexter's Lair Is Both Chilling and Thrilling

The Dexter: Original Sin activation has already drawn considerable attention, plunging fans into the eerie world of everyone’s favorite forensic expert/serial killer. The setup features a meticulously recreated scene, complete with plastic-covered furniture and dark, atmospheric lighting. Attendees could explore Dexter's lair, offering a chilling reminder of the show's intense and suspenseful story and preparing fans for the upcoming prequel series. The display was both nostalgic and thrilling, evoking memories of Dexter's sinister charm while teasing the new directions the series will take. The attention to detail in recreating Dexter's environment was impeccable, right down to the iconic kill room setup, making it a must-see for longtime fans.

'Tulsa King' – High Stakes and High Drama

Paramount+ also showcased Tulsa King, giving attendees a taste of the gritty underworld drama. The centerpiece of the activation is an old-school slot machine emblazoned with the show’s branding, inviting fans to try their luck in a nod to the high-stakes environment of the series. The activation captures the essence of the show’s setting and themes, offering a glimpse into the world of crime and power struggles.

'Star Trek' – Boldly Going Where No Activation Has Gone Before