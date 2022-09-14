Paramount Global is in early talks to discontinue Showtime as a standalone service. The media conglomerate would like to move Showtime’s extensive catalog of content into its flagship streaming service, Paramount+.

Citing anonymous sources, a report from the Wall Street Journal shared that Paramount has at least “broached the idea” of shutting down Showtime, streamlining the company’s resources in order to compete with similar services. Variety went on to confirm the news with insiders at the company that the combination of Paramount+ and Showtime is a part of long-term discussions Paramount is having with its distributors. A company rep shared that Paramount is “always exploring options to maximize the value of our content investment” without addressing whether Showtime will continue to exist as its own service. The rep added that they plan on giving “consumers access to great Paramount content through an array of services and platforms,” in a statement with Variety.

The announcement comes soon after Paramount began bundling Paramount+ with Showtime, offering discounts to subscribers through Oct. 2. During the announcement of their second quarter earnings, the company said that Paramount+ has 43.3 million paid customers, which includes a net add of 3.7 million for the June quarter as well as 1.2 million disconnects in Russia. When considering the total streaming services offered by the company reached 63.7 million in the second quarter, gaining 1.7 million, which means their other direct-to-consumer services dropped in 2.4 million overall in the second quarter. Even though they did not share the number of subscribers for Showtime, a company source claims that Showtime’s streaming subs have more than tripled since 2019.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: Paramount+ Offers Subscribers Full Access to Showtime With New Bundle

Showtime takes credit for airing some fan favorites, including several dark and gritty dramas that have dominated its audiences’ minds in the past. Viewers have Showtime to thank for past hits such as Homeland, Dexter, Californication, Shameless, The L Word and even Twin Peaks: The Return. Some of the streaming service’s most popular and current series include Billions, Yellowjackets, The Chi and Dexter: New Blood. This fall, the premium streaming service has plans to premiere highly anticipated shows like American Gigolo and Let the Right One In along with the return of Your Honor and The L Word: Generation Q.

Paramount+ features original series such as Taylor Sheridan’s 1883, Halo, Star Trek: Discovery and Secret Headquarters. More series are slated for Paramount+ this fall such as Tulsa King, On the Come Up, the Criminal Minds revival, Wolf Pack, 1923 and new seasons of The Good Fight and Seal Team.

Paramount+ is available to subscribers in two tiers: the ad-supported Essential Plan for $4.99 monthly, which excludes livestreams from CBS local affiliates and the ad-free Premium Plan which costs $9.99 monthly. Showtime costs $10.99 per month. The regular U.S. pricing for the Paramount+/Showtime bundle is $11.99/month for the Essential tier and $14.99/month for Premium tier, which gives subscribers discounts of 25% and 28%, respectively.