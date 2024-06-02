Step into the sunny days of June with a fresh array of movies and shows on Paramount+! As the summer breeze sweeps in, get ready for an exciting wave of new content gracing your screens. This handpicked selection guarantees you’ll find something to suit your tastes as you kick back and enjoy the season. From the highly-anticipated Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown to the exciting Season 2 of Transformers: EarthSpark, there’s something for everyone. Stop the scrolling, check out these new additions to the streaming platform.

Without further ado, here are the top 7 must-watch movies and shows on Paramount+ this June 2024.

'Mayor of Kingstown' (Season 3)

Available on: June 2

Created by: Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa

Mike McLusky (Renner) is back, and he’s taking no prisoners in Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown. After a series of explosions shakes the town to its core, Mike is on a mission to keep the peace. But it’s not going to be easy. A new player from the Russian mob is making waves in the city, and a drug war is pushing the chaos to its breaking point both inside and outside the prison walls. It’s up to Mike to put an end to this madness once and for all. But as he battles these new foes, he’s also got to deal with a ghost from his past - a familiar face from his incarcerated past, threatening to throw a wrench in his plans to bring order to Kingstown.

Just like its preceding seasons, the upcoming season revolves around major themes of gang-related violence, racism, politics, and the harsh realities of the prison system. Marking Renner’s comeback after his near-death accident in January 2023, Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 isn’t backing down on its high-octane madness.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' (Season 17)

Close

Available on: June 6 | Showrunner: Erica Messer

Cast: Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness

Serving as both a revival and sequel to the original Criminal Minds TV series that wrapped up in 2020, Criminal Minds: Evolution cranks up the intensity like never before. The Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is now facing a spine-chilling network of serial killers that took advantage of the pandemic to conduct nefarious operations. In this post-pandemic world, as the world begins to rebuild and thrive, crime rates are skyrocketing. The BAU is up against its most sinister threat yet: the UnSub, a network that used the pandemic to forge a network of killers. As the world reopens, this deadly network goes operational, and the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Jumping into the aftermath of last season, Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is ready to tackle those burning questions that left fans on the edge of their seats. Get ready to have your heart beating as viewers watch the team race against the clock to dismantle this sinister web of killers.

'Let the Canary Sing'

Available on: June 4 | Produced by: Fine Point Films

Cast: Cyndi Lauper

In the wise words of an American singer-songwriter and revolutionary pop icon, “Girls just want to have fun!” Let the Canary Sing is a vibrant, colorful documentary that dives into Lauper’s explosive rise to rame and superstardom, chronicling her dazzling 40-year career and the powerful legacy she’s crafter for future generations of artists and musicians. With her unmistakable punk style and electric personality, Lauper isn’t just a face audiences see on the stage.

Throughout the years, Lauper has never shied away from tackling feminist issues and fighting for LGBTQA+ rights. Let the Canary Sing draws back the curtains to reveal not just the show-stopping, adrenaline-rushing performer we know, but the passionate advocate and storyteller behind the scenes. Get ready to see Lauper like you’ve never seen her before - bold, brash, and completely unforgettable.

'Transformers: EarthSpark' (Season 2)

Available on: June 7 | Created by: Dale Malinowski

Cast: Sydney Mikayla, Zion Broadnax, Jon Jon Briones

No evil threat is too big for the Terrans! Season 2 of Transformers: EarthSpark picks up the action-packed aftermath of the shattered Emberstone, with everyone racing against the Decepticons to collect all the pieces. Whoever gets them all will gain limitless power. But the Malto family are also going through some stuff of their own. Robby (Mikayla) meets someone special, Mo (Broadnax) uncovers an ancient secret in their hometown of Witwicky, and the Terrans get some serious upgrades. Season 2 features an epic lineup of guest stars, including "Weird Al" Yankovic as Cosmos and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea as Aftermath.

Transformers: Earthspark is the latest addition to the ever-expanding Transformers universe, which dates back to the 1980s. Introducing a brand new group of Transformers, these Terrans are the first of their kind to be born on Earth. Teaming up with their human companions, both of them must work together to take on epic battles all while keeping the peace alongside the Autobots and a reformed Megatron (Rory McCann).

'How Music Got Free'

Available on: June 11 | Directed by: Alexandria Stapleton

Cast: Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland

Produced by Grammy-winning rapper Eminem and basketball champion LeBron James, How Music Got Free takes audiences on a wild through through the history of music sharing. The two-part documentary chronicles the origins of file-sharing, an underground phenomenon from the mid-90s that eventually took the world by storm. Offering a unique take on how music is distributed, the series explores the tech-driven evolution of music sharing and its impact on the ever-growing demand for new music among millions of listeners worldwide.

But it hasn’t always been a clean endeavor. How Music Got Free gets down to the nitty-gritty, uncovering tales of anonymous “pirates”, FBI crackdowns, and the legal chaos followed by these innovations. From the bustling streets of New York City to the glitz and glam of Los Angeles, and even to the small factory town of Shelby, North Carolina, the docuseries sparks a crucial conversation about how we consume music and makes us question where they came from, especially in the age of streaming.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards

Available on: June 16 | Directed by: Glenn Weiss

Get ready to dim lights and raise the curtain, because the 77th Annual Tony Awards are about to take center stage! Academy Award-winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose is set to dazzle as the hostess with the most-est, promising a night of glitz, glamor, and show-stopping performances. Broadway’s brightest stars will be in the spotlight, with familiar faces like Succession’s Jeremey Strong and American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson nominated for their on-stage performances.

Founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, the Tony Awards are a cherished tradition, celebrating the outstanding achievements of theater professionals on Broadway. As one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry, making up one-fourth of the prestigious EGOT title, this year’s ceremony promises to be an unforgettable celebration of talent and creativity.

'Chopper Cops'

Available on: June 18 | Created by: See It Now Studios, Texas Crew Productions, V1 Productions

The upcoming docu-series Chopper Cops invites viewers into the cockpit of an elite Florida police team of helicopter pilots on a mission to combat crime from the skies. Nestled just north of Disney World, the Marion Country Sheriff’s Department boasts a fleet of state-of-the-art helicopters equipped with high-tech infrared cameras and augmented-reality mapping capabilities. Manned by top-tier police pilots, known as Air Ones, these chopper cops operate 24/7 to patrol the sprawling 1,600 square-mile area.

From surveilling Marion County’s highways, forests, and suburban neighborhoods to maintaining an ever-watchful eye from above, the grand scale of their aerial surveillance might seem excessive to some. But when you’re tasked with overseeing an area plagued by over 7,000 felonies a year, there’s no such thing as too much.