In order to keep up with spooky season, Paramount+ is joining the Halloween screams game with their new Peak Screaming event, which will stretch through the month of October and see the premiere of several all-new horror films and series, as well as celebrate classic movies and episodes that audiences have come to love and associate with the changing of the seasons and all the scares that brings with it.

The streamer has debuted handfuls of iconic horror films and thrills to start off the scariest month of the year, including A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II, Child’s Play, Crawl, Gretel & Hansel, Mother!, and Saint Maud, as well as a number of cult classics, including Friday the 13th Part III, Kiss the Girls, Night of the Living Dead, Paranormal Activity 4, The Devil Inside, The Ring, and The Traveler.

October 7 will see the premiere of an exclusive Rugrats Halloween special, “The Werewoof Hunter," in which Tommy Pickles will have to round up his friends to save Angelica after their parents disappear and she begins to turn into a werewolf.

Image via CBS

RELATED: ‘Teen Wolf’ Series Revival Movie in the Works at Paramount+ With Creator Jeff Davis

Subscribers will also have the opportunity to stream plenty more family-friendly Halloween specials from a variety of Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows, including Blue’s Clues, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, Paw Patrol, iCarly, and The Fairly Odd Parents. The service is also celebrating the best of SpongeBob Squarepants’s spooky specials, with a compilation that includes “SpongeBob’s Spookiest Scenes Countdown Special,” “The Grill is Gone / The Night Patty,” “The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom,” “Ghoul Fools” and more.

The season finale of Evil, starring Katja Herbers and Mike Colter, continues the service’s spooky celebration on October 10, accompanied by seasonal episodes from beloved series like Beverly Hills, 90210, Cheers, Frasier, Happy Days, Macgyver, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and The Brady Bunch.

And, concluding the month-long event will be the all-new Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, starring Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown and premiering on October 29, along with a behind-the-scenes documentary on the franchise, titled Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity.

Fans can check out the Paramount+ website for the full list of Halloween-themed titles. Watch the Peak Screaming trailer below:

KEEP READING: 9 Best Slasher Films You Can Stream Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Alan Taylor Says 'Interview With the Vampire' Series Starts Filming in New Orleans This December and What Episodes He’s Directing The veteran director also has some thoughts on the long-pending adaptation of 'Ringworld.'

Read Next