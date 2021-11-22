There's plenty on Paramount+ for kids and adults to help celebrate the holidays.

Paramount+ is gearing up for the holidays with an impressive lineup of holiday specials. This seasonal spectacular includes titles for both kids and families with a variety of new and classic movies and shows. The streaming service will also be airing live and on-demand holiday movies from CBS.

Starting off with specials for the kids, Paramount+ has lined up hours of holiday fun with selected seasonal episodes from shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, iCarly, Dora the Explorer, Bubble Guppies, and Peppa Pig among others. It will also include the live-action holiday movie A Loud House Christmas based on the Nickelodeon Emmy Award-winning animated series. Premiering November 26th, the film will feature Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he rounds up his 10 sisters to continue their old Christmas traditions. A Loud House Christmas will debut on both Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

Another kids-friendly special sure to pull at the nostalgic heartstrings is a new Rugrats episode premiering December 2nd on Paramount+. The multi-denominational special centers on Tommy, whose first Chanukah falls on Christmas Eve. The Pickles family must balance their holiday traditions ensuring the toddlers learn the significance of the holidays, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family. Guest stars for the special include Henry Winkler as Boris, Swoosie Kurtz as Minka, Raini Rodrigues as Gabi, and Tata Vega as Tia Esperanza.

Adults won’t be left out in this fun-filled spectacular. Christmas classics such as A Christmas Carol, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Serendipity, Happy Christmas, and Surviving Christmas are arriving on the platform just in time for the holiday season. Also featured on the platform will be a collection of holiday episodes from fan-favorite series such as Frasier, Beverly Hills 90210, Cheers, Everybody Hates Chris, The Brady Bunch, and many more.

Paramount+ will also be the home for live and on-demand holiday movies and specials from CBS. This includes the must-see event One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, a live-performance concert special that will honor the friendship and musical legacy of the two performers. Also included are the holiday movies A Christmas Proposal staring Jessica Camacho as a down-on-her-luck chef who agrees to pose as the girlfriend of an attorney (Adam Rodriguez) for the holidays, and Christmas Takes Flight featuring Katie Lowes as a strong-willed pilot, and Evan Williams as the CEO who purchases her family’s airline company.

Audiences can access this wide range of holiday fun with Paramount+’s Black Friday deal which gifts new customers one month free using the code PEAKSALE. Subscribing gives customers access to the previously mentioned holidays specials, along with original series, movies, and live sports. You can watch the Rugrats holiday special sneak-peek, along with a look at the Paramount+ holiday programming below.

