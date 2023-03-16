As it continues to roll out in new regions around the world, Paramount+ is looking to launch a new, competitively-priced mobile-only plan. Starting April 18, subscribers in Mexico and Brazil will be able to switch to the cheaper basic plan for around $4.20 or $2.80 a month respectively. The plan is expected to roll out to other locations at a later date.

Paramount+ basic subscribers will still have access to all the best shows and movies on "Mount Paramount," including hits like Yellowjackets which is nearing its much-anticipated second season, the heartfelt YA drama School Spirits, Star Trek: Picard, and the Taylor Sheridan-verse with Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King. The plan is targeted specifically at the high smartphone usage consumer base which is especially large in both Mexico and Brazil. Studies conducted by Paramount concluded that around 50% of internet users in the countries utilized smartphones for streaming purposes, making it a no-brainer where to start the rollout. The streamer touted the affordability combined with the strong catalog for mobile, saying, "The competitively priced plan will enable subscribers to stream the service’s mountain of entertainment on one mobile device or tablet at a time, uninterrupted and without ads."

"This new offering is part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+," Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Paramount+ Marco Nobili added in an official statement. "With multi-tier pricing options, Paramount+ will reach even more subscribers by fitting diverse customer choices and grow our global direct-to-consumer distribution. With mobile entertainment consumption increasing around the world, a mobile-only option will make our slate of programming more accessible to our audiences in mobile-first countries."

The move could build on what was already a very strong year for the young streaming platform. 2022 saw Paramount+ gain 9.9 million subs in the fourth quarter, setting a company record and bringing the total subscriber base up to a healthy 56 million. Part of that can likely be traced to some high-profile additions to the catalog, namely the box office monster Top Gun: Maverick which was added in December and quickly topped the streamer's most-watched movie charts.

Paramount+'s New Plan Comes Ahead of Its Big Rebranding With Showtime

On top of the new plan, Paramount+ is still eyeing a rebranding in the near future following its integration with Showtime. The streamer and premium network will be merged at some point this year, meaning the platform's first price hike is in the forecast. No date has been set for those changes, but it will see the essential plan rise from $4.99 to $5.99 and the premium plan become Paramount+ with Showtime and reach $11.99 from an initial price point of $9.99.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of Paramount+. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Season 2 of the platform's hit series Yellowjackets below.