The Big Picture Paramount+ is hosting its first-ever "Peak Screaming" event at New York Comic Con, featuring fan-favorite horror movies and Halloween episodes.

The event, exclusively for NYCC badge holders aged 21 and up, will include an interactive booth space with exclusive photo opportunities.

Star Trek fans can look forward to the Star Trek Universe Presentation, including an advance screening of a new episode from Star Trek: Lower Decks.

As the leaves begin to turn and the air takes on a chill, fans of pop culture and all things spooky are gearing up for the most exciting event of the year – New York Comic Con. Paramount+ is taking Halloween to the next level with its first-ever "Peak Screaming" event. Happening at the Pavilion at the Javits Center on Saturday, October 14, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET, this fright-filled fun fest is exclusively for New York Comic Con badge holders aged 21 and up.

Dive into the world of "Peak Screaming," which curates fan-favourite horror movies and iconic Halloween episodes from beloved series. Paramount+ also will mark its return to the official convention floor with an interactive booth space, which will include exclusive photo opportunities and more. The celebrations kick off on Thursday, October 12, and continue through Sunday, October 15. Paramount's official logline for "Peak Screaming" and NYCC programming and activation details can be found below:

Step inside, if you dare…to our laboratory of scares. Be electrified by specialty concoctions, and light up the dance floor in your favorite spooky attire as our mad scientist DJ spins the night away. From creepy sights to eerie delights, it’s gonna be a scream! The event will feature themes that are a part of the Paramount+ “Peak Screaming” collection that curates fan-favorite horror movies and iconic Halloween episodes from beloved series. The celebration will be held at the Pavilion at the Javits Center Saturday, October 14, from 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ET, and is open to those 21+ and exclusively to New York Comic Con badge holders.

'STAR TREK' UNIVERSE RETURNS TO NEW YORK CITY!

Image via Paramount+

One of the highlights of this year's New York Comic Con is the return of the beloved Star Trek universe. Fans can mark their calendars for Saturday, October 14, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET, as this is when the Star Trek Universe Presentation is set to take place at the Empire Stage. Attendees will be treated to a special advance screening of a new episode from the hit Paramount+ original animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and there are plenty of other surprises and reveals promised for the lucky Trekkies who are in place.

Embrace the Dark with 'Evil'

On Friday, October 13 (fitting, right?), from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET in Room 405, fans of the chilling series Evil will be in for a wickedly good time. In celebration of all things sinister and the upcoming fourth season, Paramount+ is offering a screening of a fan favourite episode as well as an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming fourth season.

Welcome Back to Good Burger, Can I Take Your Order?

Hold the sauce because Good Burger is back! On Sunday, October 15, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET on the Main Stage, Paramount+ presents never-before-seen clips and artwork from Good Burger 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic '90s feature film which starred Nickelodeon icons Kenan and Kel, who will return for the movie. For the ultimate Good Burger experience, make your way to Nickelodeon's booth, located at #1523 on the convention center floor. Step inside a detailed recreation of the famed restaurant, complete with props and signage from the actual Good Burger 2 movie set. Compete in the Good Burger Smash game and snap a pic at the virtual milkshake machine.