Paramount+ has announced a significant expansion to its content slate starting this summer, which will kick off with the exclusive premiere of Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi action thriller Infinite on the streaming service on June 10. According to a press release, the streamer also confirmed that more than 1,000 premium movies would be debuting in the available library starting that same day for subscribers, including award-winners, fan-favorites, and family-friendly titles, as well as a new sports package including hundreds of marquee soccer matches.

The new list of summer content will continue to release in the weeks following, including PAW Patrol: The Movie, which will earn a tandem theatrical and Paramount+ premiere on August 20, as well as A Quiet Place Part II, which will head to the streaming service after its 45-day theatrical run.

“The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, in a statement provided to press.

Some of the films that will be available for Paramount+ customers to stream include Terminator: Dark Fate, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Skyfall, The Avengers, Rocketman, Judy, Little Women, Charlotte's Web, Saint Maud, Crawl, Pet Sematary, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, and School of Rock. Original series programming includes the Rugrats reboot, the iCarly revival series, which premieres on June 17, an all-new season of The Good Fight premiering on June 24, and a new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premiering on August 12.

For soccer lovers, Paramount+'s sports package will include the ability to stream hundreds of matches including Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers in June, the start of qualifiers for UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League, the start of Italy’s Serie A season in August, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, and NWSL regular season competition throughout the summer.

The streamer has also confirmed they will be offering a new pricing tier for U.S. subscribers. The Essential Plan is an ad-supported tier at $4.99 per month, whereas the Premium Plan will also be available at $9.99 per month with commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads. Each subscription option includes parental controls and up to six individual profiles. Later in June, a new watchlist feature called My List will also be rolled out on the service.

Paramount+ is now available to subscribers at a new low-cost tier of just $4.99 per month starting today. The service is available online at ParamountPlus.com; on mobile devices via the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android; and on Android TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Apple TV channels, Chromecast, Facebook Portal, Fire TV, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, Roku Players, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One. For more details, visit ParamountPlus.com.

