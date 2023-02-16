Paramount+, the streaming service that is home to hit shows such as 1923, Star Trek: Picard and Tulsa King, is set to undergo a price hike later this year, Variety reports. It will mark is the first time Paramount+ has increased its subscription cost since initially launching in March of 2021.

The price of the Paramount Global-owned platform's "Essential" subscription plan, which does not include access to Showtime but does include commercials, will rise one dollar per month, from $4.99 to $5.99. The service's "Premium" subscription plan, which includes Showtime (and thus such acclaimed shows as Yellowjackets, Your Honor and Billions) and is commercial-free, will go up two dollars per month, from $9.99 to $11.99. The exact date on which the price increase will take effect is not yet known, although executives for the streaming service have specified that it will occur in 2023.

The price hike was first announced by Paramount Global chief financial officer Naveen Chopra, who also revealed that the company intends to take a $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion write-down as a result of merging Paramount+ and Showtime in the United States. The corporation hopes to save $700 million as a result of amalgamation.

Image via Paramount+

Still, during a conference call with Wall Street financial analysts on Thursday, February 16, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish conceded that "headwinds" affected the company's business in 2022. Bakish further tempered expectations for substantial profits this year, asserting that the platform is "at peak investment in 2023."

In addition to its vast library of beloved primetime and exclusive streaming shows, Paramount+ offers daytime television, news and sports (via CBS), and a massive catalog of movies from its myriad film studios and television outlets, including Paramount Pictures, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and the Smithsonian Network. Notable upcoming shows and films set to debut on the service include the spy drama Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland; the prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies; and Mean Girls the Musical, an adaptation of the hit Broadway show based on Tina Fey's 2004 teen comedy.

Paramount+ is just the latest streaming service to undergo such a price increase. Netflix upped the cost of their subscription plans last winter, and have recently taken steps to prohibit account sharing as well. Disney+ followed with a price hike of their own in December, and HBO Max just announced a cost increase of their own last month.