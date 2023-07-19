We all know that the basis of a fan event like SDCC is featuring content that attendees can be excited about. In this particular case, more is always better, which is why fans of Paramount+ content won’t be disappointed with what the streaming platform has in store for pop culture fans in general and sci-fi fans in particular this year.

The Star Trek content from Paramount+ could be the theme of a whole event on itself. The platform’s Star Trek Universe will beam into SDCC with news from long-running Star Trek: Discovery – which is finally gearing up to premiere its fifth and final season after a three-year hiatus –, animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and the relatively new addition Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which has already been renewed for Season 3.

The panel is set to unveil con-exclusive reveals and surprises from all series, and one of them will be the first-ever public screening of the highly anticipated Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds crossover episode, which is promising from the get-go as it connects an animated series with a live-action one. An interactive booth space will also put fans on the captain’s chair of the U.S.S. Enterprise or feel like members from Starfleet.

Paramount+ Also Has a Lot of Love For Its Animation Slate

Animation and Transformers fans will gather for the panel of Transformers: Earthspark, the new original series whose panel will be moderated by none other than Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub. As the series gears up to debut its final episodes from Season 1, the panel will unveil some never-before-seen content as well as behind-the-scenes footage that tease the series’ hour-long season finale, which is set to roll out at Paramount+ later this summer.

Fans of the Big Nate comic strip and book series will get to hear author Lincoln Peirce talk about the journey from the pages to the screen of one of the most beloved middle schoolers of the world on a panel that also teases Season 2 of the series, which has just premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

If you’re down for all that or even just some of those panels, you certainly will want to pay a visit to The Lodge. The already famous Paramount+ experience reaches its fifth iteration and will debut in the downtown Gaslamp District. This time, you’ll be able to visit SpongeBob Squarepants’ Bikini Bottom, have a cocktail at the 1923 speakeasy, get to know the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Energon station, get a temporary tattoo – courtesy of Ink Master – and, of course, step into the world of Star Trek. The Lodge is also set to celebrate other Paramount+ titles like Yellowjackets, Good Burger 2, Special Ops: Lioness, Pet Sematary and others.

