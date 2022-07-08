Paramount+ will bring many fan-favorite tiles to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con for a weekend filled with exclusive panels from various series and franchises, featuring behind-the-scenes conversations, art, and more reveals. The lineup features panels for the Star Trek universe, Beavis and Butt-Head, Evil, Rugrats, the SpongeBob universe, Teen Wolf the Movie, and Transformers: Earthspark.

On Thursday, July 21, Teen Wolf the Movie will make its SDCC, Hall H debut as series creator and showrunner Jeff Davis and star Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, and more surprise guests preview the upcoming film. The panel will also take a look back at the iconic series that started it all. On the same day, fans will be joined by Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge and a celebrity moderator for a conversation about Beavis, Butt-Head, and everything in between. The panel will discuss the upcoming original series as well as the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

Nickelodeon’s Rugrats: The Babies Are Back panel will see voice talent from the Paramount+ Original Series Rugrats, along with executive producer Eryk Casemiro as they share a look at behind-the-scenes art and sneak peeks of never-before-seen content. They will also perform a live table read. Joining Casemiro will be actor EG Daily (Tommy), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), and Charlet Chung (Kimi), who will provide answers to popular questions during the panel.

Another Nickelodeon panel SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive Into SpongeBob Universe will see the original series SpongeBob SquarePants and its two original spinoff series, The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. The talents from all three series will take fans on a deep dive into exploring the shows and characters and will also reveal what to expect next from the SpongeBob franchise. The panel lines up actor Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Kate Higgins (Narlene), and Carlos Alazraqui (Nobby) along with executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller.

On Friday, July 22, fans will meet the next generation of heroes in the new original animated series, Transformers: EarthSpark. The panel will celebrate a fresh take on the iconic franchise with a behind-the-scenes look at art, casting, and never-before-seen clips. Also, a first look at the Hasbro toy line inspired by the series will also be unveiled. Featured panelists include Danny Pudi (Bumblebee), Kat Khavari (Twitch), and Zeno Robinson (Thrash) who will be joined by co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward.

Lastly, on Saturday, July 23, the streamer will host the exclusive screening and panel for the upcoming Evil Season 3. The critically acclaimed psychological mystery examines the origins of evil along the divisive line between science and religion. The panel will see series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, and Kurt Fuller who will be talking about the upcoming season. Paramount+ also brings an exclusive Star Trek universe panel featuring exclusive conversations with the casts and executive producers from the latest season of Picard, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds. Fans can also enjoy Star Trek-themed activations and immersive experiences and a Beavis and Butt-Head photo opportunity.

Check out the dates, times, and locations for Paramount+'s SDCC panels down below:

Nickelodeon’s RUGRATS: The Babies Are Back! in Room 6BCF on Thursday, July 21 at 1:00 - 2:00 PM PT

in on Thursday, at Teen Wolf the Movie in Hall H on Thursday, July 21 at 1:30 - 2:30 PM PT

in on Thursday, SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive Into SpongeBob Universe in Room 6BCF on Thursday, July 21 at 3:30 - 4:30 PM PT

in on Thursday, at Beavis and Butt-head in Ballroom 20 on Thursday, July 21 at 4:45 - 5:45 PM PT

in on Thursday, at Transformers: Earthspark! in Room 6A on Friday, July 22 at 2:125 - 3:15 PM PT

in on Friday, at Evil Exclusive Screening and Panel in Ballroom 20 on Saturday, July 23 at 10:15 - 11:30 AM PT

in on Saturday, at Star Trek Universe Panel in Hall H on Saturday, July 23 at 12:45 - 2:15 PM PT

SDCC will be taking place between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24, 2022.