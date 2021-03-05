Any time a new streaming service launches, it's natural as a consumer to think about your monthly bank statement and wonder whether or not you want to add yet another recurring charge to the mix — $4.99 or $9.99 might not sound like a lot of money at first, until you realize you're paying it four times over to four different media conglomerates. The streaming services, to their credit, know this too, which is why they try to make a point of launching with big splashy original series (like Disney+ did with The Mandalorian) and/or make=ing it easy as possible to discover the depths of what's available (like Peacock did by offering a free, ad-supported subscription tier).

In the case of Paramount+, which officially launched this week, the strategy seems to be a bit of a mix, with only a few originals premiering as a part of the launch, but carrying over the pre-existing CBS All Access subscriber base (and make your jokes about how many people actually subscribed to CBS All Access, but 8-9 million subscribers beats starting from scratch) and offering a lot more library content on top of that. According to the official release, the service will contain 25,000+ episodes and 300+ movies — below are just 15 movies and TV shows from that selection which we think might inspire your interest.

Daria

Image via MTV

Created by: Glenn Eichler, Susie Lewis Lynn

Cast: Tracy Grandstaff, Wendy Hoopes, Julián Rebolledo, Marc Thompson, Alvaro J. Gonzalez

For a certain generation, Daria Morgendorffer wasn’t just a beloved animated character, Daria was a mood, a vibe, a teenage lifestyle. A seminal series of the late ‘90s, MTV’s Daria encapsulated the teen malaise and irreverent snark of the era: “I’m not miserable, I’m just not like them.” Celebrated for its pithy one-liners and occasionally devastating bouts of human insight, all delivered in that signature deadpan, Daria holds up stunningly well considering how much the world has evolved around the series. But some truths about teenage life never go out of style, and neither does every 90s kid's #1 animated boyfriend, Trent. - Haleigh Foutch

Evil

Image via CBS

Created by: Robert King and Michelle King

Cast: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, and Michael Emerson

CBS is usually nowhere near the “prestige TV” conversation as the network’s bread and butter is simple, sustained procedurals like NCIS, but leave it to The Good Wife creators Robert King and Michelle King to combine what makes CBS procedurals so addicting with a genuinely compelling (and chilling) serialized story. Evil is a supernatural crime series that involves your classic “believer and non-believer team up” story with a devilish twist. Katja Herbers (Westworld) plays a skeptical forensic psychologist and mother to four delightful daughters who finds herself out of work, at which point she takes a job with the Catholic church, working with a Catholic priest-in-training (Luke Cage star Mike Colter) and agnostic technology contractor (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate potential supernatural crimes. They get called to claims of demonic possession and even miracles to investigate whether they’re real, and the charming chemistry between Herbers and Colter really anchors this thing in a compelling way. It’s a crime procedural with a horror-tinged supernatural twist and a dark sense of humor, and you’ll be wondering how in this world this is actually a CBS show by the middle of the first episode. – Adam Chitwood

For Heaven's Sake

Image via Paramount+

Created by: Mike Mildon, Jackson Rowe

Cast: Mike Mildon, Jackson Rowe

One of the few brand-new originals officially premiering as a part of the Paramount+ launch, For Heaven's Sake is the perfect series for both those who love true crime docu-series and those who find them a little too hard to take seriously. Usually, those two audiences don't cross over too often, but likely thanks to folks including executive producers Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault (who were also behind the brilliant true-crime satire American Vandal), this series manages to treat the genre with respect while also having some fun along the way. It helps that this story is personal: Comedian Mike Mildon, accompanied by BFF Jackson Rowe, uses the traditional documentary format to investigate the mystery of his great-grand-uncle's disappearance. While both Mildon and Rowe are funny guys, they are taking this mission seriously, and that approach makes it compelling viewing while still not lacking for humor. Oh, and also it's Canadian AF, in a very pleasant way. It's hard to describe exactly what this show is, except to say that even as a non-fan of true crime, I had a good time discovering this mystery. - Liz Shannon Miller

The Good Fight

Image via CBS All Access

Created by: Robert King and Michelle King

Cast: Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Audra McDonald, Michael Sheen, Zach Grenier

Ever since this wonderful continuation of The Good Wife premiered on CBS All Access, The Good Fight has been charming us with its incredible cast and angry yet irreverent political viewpoint — of all the shows to react to the thankfully finished Trump administration during its time, no other series really captured the feel of this era quite so well. While some of its creative choices have been more challenging than others (such as how some characters have been abruptly written off the show), and Season 4 was unsatisfying and rushed due to its COVID-shortened production schedule, it has still consistently been a fascinating show to watch, bold and creative and unafraid to break the fourth wall, feature a little song and dance, or let us trip out with Christine Baranski in an alternate universe. If you've never watched the show before and you're worried about revisiting what was, for so many, a very unpleasant period of time in our history, know that the way Robert and Michelle King take on those four very weird years is full of hope and catharsis, even when such things felt like long-lost memories. Plus, Season 5 is already in the works, and it'll be fascinating to see how the show evolves going forward under a whole new President in an America with a whole new set of problems. - Liz Shannon Miller

The Indiana Jones Trilogy

Image via Paramount

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writers: Lawrence Kasdan, Willard Huyck, Gloria Katz, Jeffrey Boam, and David Koepp

Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Kate Capshaw, Paul Freeman, John Rhys-Davies, Jonathan Ke Quan, and Sean Connery

Yes, we said trilogy, even though all four Indiana Jones movies are currently on Netflix—watch or revisit Kingdom of the Crystal Skull at your own risk. But Steven Spielberg’s wonderfully adventurous original trilogy holds up remarkably well. Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the best films ever made, with Harrison Ford solidifying himself as a screen icon in the role of a very affable (and super good-looking) archaeologist. Temple of Doom gets dark and weird, but remains a fascinating film. And Last Crusade is one of the best entries in the “Spielberg makes movies about his father” genre. You can’t go wrong with any of these three. – Adam Chitwood

Jackie Brown

Image via Miramax

Writer/Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton, Robert De Niro

Ever since college, I've considered Pulp Fiction to be my favorite movie, but every time I finish watching Jackie Brown I'm left wondering, could this, in fact, be Quentin Tarantino's best movie? A big reason for that is the dynamite performance from Pam Grier as the title character, a flight attendant who gets busted for drug possession with intent to distribute, forcing her to turn on the feds' real target -- dangerous arms dealer Ordell Robbie, memorably played by Samuel L. Jackson. As great as the two of them are, Tarantino's secret weapon here is Robert Forster's bail bondsman Max Cherry, whose crush on Jackie is the stuff movie magic is made of. They have such a natural rapport together that I kind of wish Tarantino had made a sequel to this film, which is his only adaptation to date. By the end of the Jackie Brown, we've come to know these characters -- their hopes and dreams, as well as their fears and desires. The script is one of Tarantino's best, so consider this low-key masterpiece the cherry on top of the Paramount+ mountain. Boo-yah! - Jeff Sneider

Key & Peele

Image via Comedy Central

Created by: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele

Cast: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele

When we talk about the best, most influential, and most consistent sketch comedy TV shows, Key & Peele simply must be in the top tier of conversation. Starring the powerhouse duo of Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele, this show’s sketches swing wildly between fraught topics like race relations, silly topics like “that game where you pretend someone has a stain on their shirt,” and pop culture topics like Gremlins 2. The key word behind all of this comedic genius is “commitment”. You never feel Key nor Peele winking behind their characters or topics; they inhabit these characters completely, immersively, and so satisfyingly. This rule of thumb also applies to the series’ excellent directorial work from Peter Atencio, whose visuals turn genre parodies into genuine genre highlights, and turn classic “two people talking” sketches into works of cinematic intention. Key & Peele, start to finish, a sketch comedy masterpiece. - Gregory Lawrence

The Real World

Created by: Mary-Ellis Bunim, Jonathan Murray

Cast (New York Reunion): Norman Korpi, Julie Gentry, Becky Blasband, Kevin Powell, Andre Comeau, Heather Gardner, Eric Nies

The great-granddaddy of reality TV, one that didn't just define a generation but defined multiple iterations of it. Not only are 20 seasons of the classic series available right now, but launching with Paramount+ is The Real World Homecoming: New York, the much-anticipated multi-episode reunion featuring the cast of the first-ever New York season. Even before we got to see what happens when Norman Korpi, Julie Gentry, Becky Blasband, Kevin Powell, Andre Comeau, Heather Gardner, and Eric Nies stop being polite and start getting real (again), the drama began to pop, and there's no denying that fans of the classic series will feel compelled to at least sign up for a free trial to find out what happens. (This is almost what HBO Max wanted to do with the Friends reunion special, and it'll be interesting to see how the same strategy pays off for Paramount+.) - Liz Shannon Miller

The Ring

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Director: Gore Verbinski

Writer: Ehren Kruger

Cast: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, David Dorfman, Jane Alexander, Brian Cox, Daveigh Chase

As a rule of thumb, it’s probably not a good idea to remake classic horror films. With one notable exception: Gore Verbinski’s The Ring, an American remake of the J-horror classic Ringu. The Ring drips with heavy, wet, and dread-inducing atmosphere, torturing us with quiet drips of skin-curdling surrealism before disseminating a few key jump scares. It’s centered with a powerfully melancholy performance from Naomi Watts, and its ending is a subtle piece of gut-punching nihilism wrapped in “a solution.” And it pulls all of this off with a PG-13 rating! Don’t wait seven days to watch this peerless horror film about a cursed videotape — subscribe to this un-cursed streaming service and watch now. - Gregory Lawrence

Road to Perdition

Image via Dreamworks

Director: Sam Mendes

Writers: David Self

Cast: Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, Jude Law, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Craig

When most people think of Sam Mendes, they tend to think of him as either the Oscar-winning director of American Beauty and 1917, or the director of James Bond movies such as Skyfall and Spectre. Unfortunately, the movie that gets lost in his filmography is Road to Perdition, which is one of the greatest graphic novel adaptations ever made. The story follows a mob enforcer played against type by America's Dad Tom Hanks, who must go on the run with his teenage son (a young Tyler Hoechlin) after the boy witnesses a murder. Together, they seek vengeance against the mob boss (Paul Newman) and his adult son (Daniel Craig), all while a vicious hitman (Jude Law) pursues them across the midwest. The performances are fantastic across the board, but this is Hanks like you've never seen him — wielding a submachine gun in the rain in a film that won an Oscar for its stunning cinematography. Don't miss out on one of the great unsung movies of the early 2000s. - Jeff Sneider

RuPaul's Drag Race

Image via VH1

Creator/Cast: RuPaul Charles

Binge-watching old seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race at home isn't quite the same experience as watching it live every week at your local gay bar, but on the plus side you don't have to wait to find out which queens ultimately win the crown. Hosted by the iconic RuPaul Charles, both in and out of drag, Drag Race has been at times controversial in the gay community. But the competition reality series ultimately seeks to honor the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent of its contestants, while also preaching, as Ru says at the end of every episode, "if you can't love yourself, how the hell you gonna love someone else?" - Liz Shannon Miller

SpongeBob SquarePants

Image via Paramount+

Created by: Stephen Hillenburg

Cast: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Carolyn Lawrence, Mary Jo Catlett, Lori Alan

Are you ready, kids? My answer, unequivocally, is “Yes, I am ready to watch the entire SpongeBob SquarePants canon, including all of its television episodes and its new Paramount+ exclusive film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.” SpongeBob SquarePants is one of our great cartoons, a franchise that has entered and influenced our culture in so many ways, from the cartoons it’s inspired to the memes that get swapped around every day. SpongeBob boasts surrealism, absurdism, silliness, sharpness, and gags that appeal to every single age demographic with an effortless pace and a contagious sense of glee. It’s the remarkable kind of work that makes adults feel young again, and makes kids feel a special kind of mature. Aye aye, captain! - Gregory Lawrence

Star Trek

Image via CBS

Created by: Gene Roddenberry

Cast: William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, Scott Bakula, Sonequa Martin-Green, and a whole lot more

If your allegiance to Star Trek is only to the days of Kirk and Picard, then you admittedly have other options for watching classic episodes from decades past, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. But if you're a Trek fan even a little curious about how the Trek world has evolved in a post-J.J. Abrams landscape (but never wanted to sign up for CBS All Access) then it's time to give Paramount+ a shot. The ever-expanding universe of shows overseen by producer Alex Kurtzman features a diversity of approaches, from the more gritty and adult adventures of the Discovery and Picard to the slightly younger-skewing (and hilarious) animated series Lower Decks to the forthcoming kids entry Star Trek: Prodigy. And even if you're one of those Kirk-and-Picard-for-life loyalists, you might consider signing up for a free trial when Strange New Worlds launches soon, as the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) have been described as a return to the classic era. - Liz Shannon Miller

The Twilight Zone

Image via CBS

Created By: Rod Serling

Cast: Rod Serling

Even if you’ve never seen an episode of The Twilight Zone, you probably know the theme—doo-doo doo-doo, you’re hearing it right now—and the intro, Rod Serling, cigarette in hand, welcoming us in his inimitable voice to “a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity.” But those weren’t just words; what makes The Twilight Zone such a timeless wonder is the sheer variety of its hour-long tall tales. The show could be philosophical (“The Eye of the Beholder”), funny (“Cavender Is Coming”), disturbingly relevant (“The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street”), or just straight-up terrifying (“The Masks”). Flip on any random episode and you’ll probably land on an iconic moment—those broken glasses in the apocalypse, that alien book that isn’t what it seems, William Shatner doing battle with a gremlin 20,000 feet in the air—but you’re just as likely to find a hidden gem to rattle your bones as badly as it did for anyone who caught it in 1964. The Twilight Zone was doing bonkers anthology horror and sci-fi before American Horror Story was even a twinkle in Ryan Murphy’s eye, and it’s still the gold standard for a reason. -- Vinnie Mancuso

Tommy Boy

Image via Paramount

Director: Peter Segal

Writers: Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Fred Wolf

Cast: Chris Farley, David Spade, Bo Derek, Brian Dennehy

I mean, holy shnikes, this is one of the funniest films of the '90s, not to mention one of the greatest road movies of all time. After sharing an office together at Saturday Night Live, the thunder-and-lightning duo of Chris Farley and David Spade teamed back up and hit the road in a 1967 Plymouth GTX on a mission to save Callahan Auto in Sandusky, Ohio. The two of them make for a hilarious comedy team, with innocent man-child Farley the frequent butt of Spade's cutting jokes. Not only do they both have wonderful timing, but Farley also displays an impressive knack for physical comedy, whether he's dancing like a maniac at a gas station, starting an inadvertent fire in a customer's office, or playing a dangerous game of Fat Guy in a Little Coat. Bo Derek and Rob Lowe make for fine foils, but they can't quite compare with a deer that wakes up in the backseat of Spade's car and accordingly, freaks the fuck out. At least we know those Callahan brake pads hold up! - Jeff Sneider

