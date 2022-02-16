If you are a Paramount+ subscriber and the in-studio offerings from Nickelodeon and CBS are not enough, there is about to be a lot more content on the way for the streaming service. Soon, the streaming service will begin integrating Showtime content into its library this summer, with the launch of an in-app upgrade to the service's programming.

Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of streaming at ViacomCBS, which is soon to be renamed to just Paramount, commented on the upcoming integration in a virtual presentation covering the company’s fourth-quarter earnings:

“So let’s talk about how we’re helping subscribers access even more of our amazing streaming services, right there in the Paramount Plus app. Our existing bundle, of Paramount+ and Showtime, has performed very well out of the gate. That’s because users can access two premium content offerings, with streamlined sign-up, but viewed in distinct apps. Starting this summer, we’re making Showtime even easier to access in one app experience.”

Ryan also said that the Showtime platform will still be available separately. This means you can either just subscribe to Showtime, or pay for the Paramount+/Showtime bundle outside the streaming service’s app. However, Ryan said regarding the in-app integration that, “it will be seamless to sign up for Showtime, and easier than ever to discover great shows”:

“You’ll be able to simply upgrade your Paramount Plus subscription to a bundle that includes the Showtime service and then view all that content in a single user experience. And then, when you’re done watching ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ you’ll be able to move immediately to the next season of ‘Billions’ –- without ever leaving the Paramount Plus app.”

RELATED: ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Announces Cast as Production Begins on Paramount+ SeriesThe pricing for the Paramount+ Essential tier and the Showtime service will be $11.99, which is $2 more than the current price, and that would increase to $14.99 for the ad-free version of that same bundle. It was also reported that ViacomCBS had reached more than 56 million subscribers combined between Paramount+ and Showtime by the end of 2021. Paramount+ had reached 32.8 million subscribers alone, and the company is expecting to reach 100 million subscribers across both platforms by 2024, which is up from their previous 65-75 million estimates.

In the middle of the streaming wars it appears that ViacomCBS/Paramount wants to streamline their brand and make it easier for both new and current subscribers to access all their content. This new plan is similar to Disney+’s Hulu and ESPN bundle as well as Amazon Prime's different channels that allow access to smaller streaming service’s content like Shudder. Paramount seems pretty confident in the success of their brand going forward and for all the latest news regarding Paramount+, stick with Collider.

