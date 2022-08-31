In the Game of Streaming Services, winter is approaching and the House of Paramount+ is making bold moves. As summer's blockbusters give way to cooler weather, Paramount+ is gearing up for the colder months when a lot of people will be opting to stay in and binge-watch. Beginning August 31, the streaming service is offering their subscribers a brand-new bundle deal with Showtime, where customers can enjoy both services all in one place.

Following their partnership with Walmart+ beginning in September, Paramount+ is joining forces with their Showtime branch. The merge launches on August 31 and will give U.S. subscribers access to both services' expansive libraries all in one place. This means that customers will be able to watch any of the Paramount+ original series and the network's hit shows, as well as Showtime's premium, critically acclaimed originals in more convenient single-app setup. This new arrangement allows for an easy sign-up and will all be within the Paramount+ app as an available upgrade.

For a limited time promo, through October 2, the new bundle will be available at a lower cost of $7.99 per month for the Essential Plan with ads, and $12.99 per month for their Premium Plan. Once the introductory period is over, customers will be paying $11.99/month for the Essential Plan and $14.99/month for the ad-free Premium tier. For subscribers with Paramount+'s Essential Plan all Showtime content will be ad-free, and they will have access to NFL games and over 2,000 soccer matches a year, and breaking news with CBS News Network. With the Premium tier, customers will have a broader roster of sports and live streams from across more than 200 markets.

Paramount Global Streaming's president and chief executive officer, Tom Ryan, expounds on the value of their new offer:

"The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace. This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering."

As it is, Paramount+ has a number of original series for fans like Bryan Fuller's Star Trek: Discovery and Mike McMahan's animated addition Star Trek: Lower Decks, their drama horror series Evil, the live-action adaptation of Halo and more. With the new merge, subscribers will have complete access to all those plus Showtime's hits like their '90s survival thriller Yellowjackets (which is gearing up for its second season!), the follow-up series to the Emmy-award winning Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, and coming-of-age drama series The Chi.

As incentive, both services are going into fall with an exciting line-up of all-new original shows such as Paramount+'s crime saga Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, the highly-anticipated Criminal Minds revival, the return to Teen Wolf in Paramount's spinoff Wolf Pack and more. On Showtime's end, Jon Bernthal's spicy new series American Gigolo, a television remake of the original 1980 movie starring Richard Gere, will premiere on September 9; their series adaptation of the Swedish horror Let the Right One In of the same title, the return of The L Word: Generation Q and more.

Showtime will remain available on its own for $10.99/month, and through other distributors if the new deal doesn't appeal.