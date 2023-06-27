Paramount+ has finally become the streaming home for all the Showtime content as the company rolled out the merged streaming service. The new plan blends Showtime’s edgy content into the Paramount+ library at competitive prices. The merger plans were first announced back in January and both platforms were gearing up for a seamless transition of both linear and streaming services.

Rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime, the streamer also released a peek into its new content with a new trailer that features the impressive lineup of award-winning series ranging from Your Honor, Yellowjacket, Dexter, George & Tammy to movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All At Once among others.

What to Expect From Paramount+ with Showtime

The merged service aims to seamlessly blend the experience of the best shows and movies from both the platforms at best price points. “From Yellowjackets to George & Tammy, Showtime is synonymous with provocative, edgy, and sophisticated series that perfectly complement the blockbuster, mass-appealing original shows, movies, and live sports that Paramount+ delivers, which together, provides a compelling and comprehensive set of content for the entire household,” Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement.

Image via Paramount+

Existing Paramount+ Premium subscribers automatically receive access to Showtime content under the rebranded Paramount+ with Showtime plan. Subscribers have two subscription options, first Paramount+ with Showtime plan which comes at a competitive price of $11.99 per month that gives the user access to all the content, and the Paramount+ Essential Plan (without Showtime) which is available for $5.99 per month. Furthermore, new customers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial for the Paramount+ with Showtime plan from now through July 12.

Paramount+ offers its subscribers access to live events and sports, which includes the NFL on CBS along with thousands of exclusive soccer matches every year. Fans will also have access to franchises and popular movies from the Paramount brand such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel providing access to features like Taylor Sheridan’s 1883, 1923, and Tulsa King, Star Trek, Spongebob Squarepants and RuPaul’s Drag Race and more.

“By adopting the boundary-pushing programming of Showtime onto our platform, Paramount+ has fortified itself as the ultimate total household destination in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, President & CEO of Paramount Streaming. Adding, “Together, these powerhouse brands will showcase the breadth and depth of our content offering from across Paramount. At this price point, we’ll put the value of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan up against any other.”

The Paramount+ with Showtime plan is available to subscribe online at ParamountPlus.com, or via the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android. Watch the new teaser for the merged service below.