The Big Picture Paramount+ is bringing The Lodge experience to six cities in the US, featuring activations centered on various TV shows and movies.

The Lodge will have a special area dedicated to Nickelodeon, with merchandise giveaways and interactive touchpoints.

Fans of shows like Halo, Frasier, and CBS Sports will have in-depth experiences and activities tailored to their favorite series at The Lodge.

Paramount+ is back again with its special The Lodge experience, an immersive collection of activations centered on various television series, movies, and other franchises taking place in scenic locations. This year, the company is bringing The Lodge to six cities across the United States, beginning in early February and ending in July during the next San Diego Comic-Con. The activations will center on titles including Bob Marley: One Love, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Knuckles, Halo, SpongeBob SquarePants, Mean Girls (2024), Star Trek: Discovery, Survivor, Dora, and Frasier.

Kicking things off next month, The Lodge will have a special oversized area dedicated solely to Nickelodeon, as Paramount+ is the primary streaming home for the network. Officially dubbed the Frosty Zone, the area will feature beloved children's titles, with merch giveaways, interactive touchpoints, photo opportunities, and more. There will be areas dedicated to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, an opportunity to visit the Krusty Krab, and a slime portal. Right next door, visitors can check out the Paramount Presents theater which will be an homage to classic cinema and filmmaking, designed to celebrate Paramount Pictures' ongoing legacy. It will also showcase a film reel and iconic props.

Along with Nickelodeon and Paramount Presents, visitors will be able to take part in different immersive elements such as sitting in the Captain's Chair for Star Trek: Discovery and playing games for the Sonic spin-off Knuckles and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. The Survivor area invites visitors to head to The Lodge Confessional, a booth that allows them to share their thoughts and strategies, mimicking the one from the series. CBS Ghosts fans can head to the Woodstone Bed & Breakfast for a photo and video opportunity, and they may run into some other "visitors" while there.

'Halo' and 'Frasier' Activations Offer In-Depth Experiences

Halo and Frasier fans will get to dive deeper into the shows at their respective activations. For Halo, The Lodge will feature the Covenant artifact, with visitors given the chance to touch the artifact to see if they are the chosen one. Then, visitors can explore costumes and props from the series, as well as pick up exclusive Halo-branded goggle covers. Frasier fans in Stratton, Vermont, will get to head into Mahoney's Taproom. Upon entering, they will learn they've stepped into Fraiser Crane's mind and can explore Easter eggs, enjoy a book, or play a game of chess.

Lastly, sports fans will get a chance to visit the CBS Sports World at The Paramount+ Pub. While there, they can play a variety of games, including the hook and ring toss, a UEFA Champions League soccer ball-kicking challenge, and more. The area will also showcase locker displays with jerseys, cleats, balls, and other team paraphernalia. All cocktails will be sports-themed.

Paramount+'s The Lodge experience begins February 2. Check out the full list of dates and cities below:

February 2 - 4: Winter Park Resort, CO

February 16 - 19: Stratton, VT

March 8 - 11: SXSW in Austin, TX

March 22 - 24: Steamboat, CO

March 29 - 31: Palisades Tahoe, CA (Lake Tahoe)

July 25 - July 28: San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego, CA

