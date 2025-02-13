For the third straight year, Paramount+ is opening the doors to its fan experience, The Lodge. The annual tour brings some of the most popular shows and films from atop Mount Paramount to viewers through a series of unique activations all based around a branded cozy mountain cabin. This time around, there will be four more opportunities to visit the scenic attraction beginning on February 28, when the tour makes a return visit to Palisades Tahoe, California through March 2. Afterward, The Lodge will make a stop at SXSW in Austin, Texas from March 7 through 10 before moving on to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and ending its run at San Diego Comic-Con with a bevy of attractions and other exclusive goodies to be announced.

This year's iteration of the event will send viewers back through time to the year 1923 in anticipation of the February 23 return of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel for Season 2 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. A themed speakeasy bar takes inspiration from Montana and the ski tourism boom to create a warm and sophisticated stop with a historical edge, while the Yellowstone barn becomes the host to a vintage, cowboy-inspired saloon. For those less interested in the Dutton family, the other big original series that will get its own area is Yellowjackets, complete with a campfire setup full of easter eggs for fans. With Season 3 set to debut tomorrow, February 14, the attraction will be a chance to get immersed in the harrowing survival story with a large crackling pyre, huts including one for the Antler Queen, and a winding path to the infamous "Pit." Paramount is bringing the creepy ambiance too, as it's designed to evoke the feeling that someone is lurking just out of sight.

The Lodge will also bring a more family-friendly area based on the worlds of Nickelodeon with themed spaces packed with exclusive goodies to remember your visit. The vibrant Jellyfish Fields of Spongebob Squarepants have been recreated for the occasion, while Dora will be waiting to guide viewers through the rainforest with photo opportunities with the titular explorer and other iconic characters available along the way. Finally, Adventure Bay from PAW Patrol will also be open, allowing viewers to explore Skye's Rescue Zone and its air traffic control stations as featured in the series and its feature adventure, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Celebrate Sports History and 'Survivor' at The Lodge