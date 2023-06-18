Paramount+ has been booming with all its new original TV shows. Fierce competition like Netflix and Amazon Prime make it challenging to keep up. But Paramount+ is beginning to hold its own with shows like Star Trek: Picard, The Offer, Tulsa King, and 1883. However, this show on Paramount+ takes the cake for being the most deliciously satisfying: Why Women Kill. This star-studded cast, including Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Alexandra Daddario, Jack Davenport, Allison Tolman and Lana Parrilla, will have audiences on the edge of their seats with anticipation and plot twists slashing through the screen. But only a few people know about this hidden gem of a TV show. And here's why it's worth a watch: brilliant characters with tremendous developments, stunning costumes and sets, and a little murder.

'Why Women Kill' Season 1: 3 Eras, 3 Storylines, 1 House

Season 1 of Why Women Kill follows three unique storylines, three different eras and one house as they all face betrayals and infidelities in their marriages. In the 1950s is Beth-Ann Stanton (Ginnifer Goodwin), a housewife struggling after her young daughter's passing. Her husband, Robert Stanton (Sam Jaeger), works in advertising and is cheating on his wife. Beth-Ann learns about this and plots her revenge with neighbor Sheila Mosconi (Alicia Coppola). In doing so, she ends up befriending Robert's mistress, April Warner (Sadie Calvano), and starts to weave a tangled web of lies as she gets closer to April while also plotting a devious plan of her own to deal with her husband.

Then moving onto the 1980s, we see socialite Simone Grove (Lucy Liu) in action. She lives as if she is the main character in a movie with her husband, Karl Grove (Jack Davenport). During a soirée at their house, someone leaves photos in an envelope for Simone to find of Karl having multiple liaisons with men. Devastated, she turns to one of her best friends' son, Tommy Harte (Leo Howard) and ends up having a secret affair of her own. This device to get back at her husband backfires and soon takes a different twist.

Jumping even further to 2019, we meet a lawyer named Taylor Harding (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), who lives with her screenwriter husband, Eli Cohen (Reid Scott), in the mansion. The couple has an open marriage, and Taylor invites her girlfriend, Jade (Alexandra Daddario), to live with them. The three navigate the ins and outs of a polyamorous relationship until things go a little too far one night with Jade and Eli.

These three stories are interwoven throughout time in this magnificent ensemble that uses the mansion as a catalyst to jump between lives, stories, and eras to untie them. Throughout the season, the house evolves with the time and style of each character. In the 1950s, it was the picturesque vision of a pristine, organized, and styled to the trends of that era. Then in the 1980s, it exploded with color as it moved to accommodate the socialite lifestyle. And finally, in 2019, it was getting some remodeling done and fitting a more modern and understated style. The house transforms with each person, and takes on an essence of their personality.

And speaking of personality, each character within the series has unique traits to distinguish one another, and none of them shadow the other. They're all distinct and follow their path. Each character has a radical transformation, some good and some bad. Beth-Ann's development starts almost instantly when she finds out her husband is cheating. She goes from a doting, indulgent housewife to a master manipulator who gets what she wants.

While Simone takes a different route, her transformation differs from what you would expect. She starts as a self-indulgent socialite who is quite narcissistic and focused on how others view her. But as the series progresses, she gains compassion and is indifferent to what any of her debutant friends may think. She lives for herself and starts enjoying the small moments instead of trying to appear as the best to her peers.

Then with Taylor, her development is more that she finds out that she doesn't want a polyamorous relationship and wants to focus on the one she has and repair some damage that's been done.

'Why Women Kill' Season 2 Continues The Mayhem

In the second season, it's 1949, and we follow a different cast of characters in a different setting altogether. This season mainly focuses on Alma Fillcot (Allison Tolman), who wants to become part of the debutant society and join the lady's garden club — a club full of devious, manipulative, and snobbish women. And when she finally gets her chance, she snaps it up without hesitation.

This season also revolves around the head of the garden club, Rita Castillo (Lana Parrilla). We follow her as she snakes her way through society, living at the top of the food chain and doing anything in her power to ostracize Alma. And all the while having a tawdry affair with Scooter Polarsky (Matthew Daddario) while her husband Carlo (Daniel Zacapa), who is quite a bit older, suffers a stroke that renders him unable to speak. But things soon start to crumble.

But we also get snippets of Alma's daughter, Dee Fillcot (B.K. Cannon), a waitress who finds love with Vern Loomis, who fought in the war. Since Vern is Black and Dee is plus size, and it's 1949, many people oppose the couple, but they power through and leave society in the dust.

'Why Women Kill' Has Style to Spare

In both seasons, everyone is dressed to the nines. The creator, Marc Cherry and costume designer, Janie Bryant, mastered this perfectly. Everyone is styled to their era with extravagant outfits that match their personality perfectly. In season one, besides the characters, you can always tell what era it is by the styles and fashions. Beth-Ann usually wears a '50s-style dress, Simone in an over-the-top outfit with puffy shoulders, and Taylor in a modern business outfit. And in Season 2 specifically, Alma uses her clothes (or rather her neighbors' fancy clothes) to fit into society and to project what she wants to be seen as, which is the same for Rita. Rita didn't grow up with much, so she uses her outfits to be coveted by others, a kind of armor against everyone who seeks to destroy her.

By putting these all together, You can see that Why Women Kill is worth watching. Paramount+ is filled with plenty of great originals. But Why Women Kill is the underrated underdog. This series, full of fun, mystery, and mayhem, should be added to your list.