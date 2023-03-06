The collection will also feature 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Smile', 'Babylon', 'Mean Girls', and more.

Paramount+ is back with its Women’s History Month collection, Women Who Move Mountains. The curated collection of content highlights some incredible women creators and talent in movies and shows. The streamer refreshed its collection with some latest features which in turn has doubled the volume of content compared to last year, covering an array of movies and shows such as The Good Fight, Yellowjackets, Clueless, Inside Amy Schumer, and many more.

The collection includes some powerful performances from talents like Helen Mirren, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Anette Bening, Miranda Cosgrove, Christine Baranski, and the likes. The collection is divided into 15 thoughtful carousels spanning genres that includes ‘Leading Ladies’ with stories with strong female leads and features like the Margot Robbie-starring period piece Babylon; Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu’s Oscar-nominated performances in Everything Everywhere All At Once; Bella Ramsey’s Lady Bird, along with projects like The Good Fight, Clueless, and more.

For the lovers of comedy, the section called ‘Funny Girls’ features comedic favorites including the Sandra Bullock-led The Lost City; the ever-favorite Mean Girls starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert; as well as Ghosts, iCarly (2007), Inside Amy Schumer, I Love Lucy and more to tickle you to the core. Movies & TV shows helmed by various female directors are under ‘Ladies Behind the Lens’ category, which includes Sanaa Lathan’s On The Come Up, Nia D’Costa’s remake of Candyman, co-creator Ashley Lyle’s Emmy-nominated survival drama Yellowjackets along with many more thrilling projects.

Image via Showtime

Drama and Horror Genres Are Not Left Out of the Collection

Popular dramas with fan favorite characters are under ‘Drama Queens’ category that include Mirren starring Taylor Sheridan’s hit series 1923, along with fan-favorite series like Criminal Minds: Evolution, NCIS: Hawai’i, Wolf Pack, Evil, The Young and The Restless. ‘Her Happily Ever After’ category features classic love stories like At Midnight, Last Holiday, Becoming Jane, and Moonstruck.

Bone-chilling performances by some strong female characters can be found under the 'Horror Heroines' category that includes Scream, Sosie Bacon’s chilling Smile, Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place, Florence Pugh’s Oscar-nominated performance in Midsommar, and the likes. While the 'Girl Power' category features heroines from Monster High: The Movie, Fantasy Football, The Legend of Korra, and more. With the sheer range of content, viewers are in for a treat with power-packed performances from talents in front and behind the camera.

You can check out all the above-mentioned features and more at Paramount+ and check out the campaign trailer below: