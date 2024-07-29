The Big Picture Paramount Scares Volume 2 Box Set offers four horror films on 4K and Blu-ray with exclusive slipcovers.

Physical goodies included in the box set are a collectible poster, Fangoria Magazine, iron-on patches, and a Paramount sticker and pin.

Major studios like Paramount are preserving their horror classics on 4K physical media to cater to genre fans.

With Halloween season right around the corner, there have been a ton of spooky fun horror physical media announcements that have been keeping genre fans up at night. Paramount has been one of the main contributors to the horror genre on 4K, with their releases of Friday the 13th, Red Eye and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later in the last number of years being some of the highlights. However, last year they started a new brand called Paramount Scares with a 4K collector's box set which included classics like Pet Semetery and modern frights like Crawl. Now Paramount is keeping the new Halloween tradition alive with Volume 2 this October.

The Paramount Scares Volume 2 Box Set features four films on 4K and Blu-ray with brand new exclusive slipcovers. The titles include Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Breakdown (1997), World War Z (2013) and Orphan: First Kill (2022). Most of these films are on 4K for the first time, like First Kill, which was a surprise hit at the box office when it was released in the summer of 2022. These horror stories are contained in a similar looking box to Volume 1 with chilling collage artwork of all the films. The physical goodies include a collectible poster, a collector's edition Friday 13th Part 2 Fangoria Magazine, iron-on patches, and a Paramount sticker and pin.

Paramount Scares Scream Differently

In an era when many have screamed the death of physical media, boutique labels like Scream Factory and Arrow Video have been successfully fighting off those claims. However, lately, major studios like Paramount have seemingly doubled down on their physical media output. Particularly when it comes to horror. Paramount has been putting all their new genre films like Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, A Quiet Place, and Scream VI on 4K alongside their digital releases. That being said, the studio has an extensive backlog of horror classics, like Rosemary’s Baby, the first eight Friday the 13th films and the original Pet Sematary. With the rise of streaming, it's been nice to see big names like Paramount preserve and take such care of their genre legacy. Paramount Scares Volume 2 is another fine example of that. Many horror fans are probably already thinking about what films could be included in a possible Volume 3.

The Paramount Scares Volume 2 4K Box Set is releasing on October 1, 2024, for the reasonable price of $69.99. You can currently pre-order it on Amazon. However, you can start the Halloween party early with a marathon of horror films on Paramount+. Friday the 13th Part 2 and Orphan: First Kill are included in the studio's horror collection alongside hundreds of other horrifying titles.

Your browser does not support the video tag.