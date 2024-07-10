As studios and franchises prepare their respective showings for this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ is getting ready to take fans back to The Lodge. The studio promises a massive array of panels, behind-the-scenes conversations, displays, and so much more from all the biggest franchises atop Mount Paramount, including the expansive Star Trek franchise, the new animated Tales of the Teenage Mutant NInja Turtles series, and the first appearance by Paramount with Showtime's new series Dexter: Original Sin. Everyone coming to sunny California for the event can also trek to the Historic Gaslamp District to explore the walkthrough Lodge experience dotted with immersive setups based on some fan-favorite shows from Star Trek to Tulsa King, IF, Ghosts, SpongeBob SquarePants, and much more. Everything kicks off on Wednesday, July 24, and runs through Sunday, July 28.

The first major panel to look forward to will surround the Turtles, who will take over room 6BCF on July 25 with help from the voices behind the brothers and other special guests. Tales of the TMNT is meant to build on last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and thus will have the same actors reprising their roles — Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon. Writer, comedian, and podcaster Claire Lim will moderate the panel, which is also set to feature plenty of can't-miss exclusive content from the new show.

Following that is the return of Dexter to the convention hall in Ballroom 20 on July 26 with the cast and crew of the upcoming prequel series including Christian Slater (Harry Morgan), Patrick Gibson (Dexter Morgan), and Molly Brown (Debra Morgan), alongside showrunner Clyde Phillips and fellow executive producer Scott Reynolds. In addition to sharing some updates, expectations, and surprises for the '90s-set killer series, the panel will be moderated by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was recently announced as a new guest star.

As always, the fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel will once again be a staple of Paramount+'s SDCC showing with all of its major shows reporting for duty. That includes back-to-back exclusive conversations with the casts and crews of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy all moderated by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien. However, this panel will also bid a warm Hall H welcome to Star Trek: Section 31, the Michelle Yeoh-led spin-off film that has been in the works for some time. Though Philippa Georgiou herself isn't confirmed to be in attendance, fans can expect to see her co-stars Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, and Kacey Rohl, along with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and director Olatunde Osunsanmi alongside other surprises on Saturday, July 27.

What Else Is in Store for Paramount+ at SDCC?

Beyond the panels, Paramount+ will also introduce a new Star Trek Menagerie booth on the convention floor that will showcase the various creatures from throughout the universe and offer a unique photo opportunity for humans to become part of the exhibition, assuming they have an SDCC badge. Anyone who goes to Happy Does Bar outside the convention will also find an explorable Star Trek starship alongside other interactable goodies, including Bikini Bottom's Jellyfish Fields as a 25th-anniversary celebration of SpongeBob, a special IF attraction that will grant attendees their own imaginary friend, and a pizza parlor featuring the Heroes in a Half Shell among other things. The return of The Lodge also means the return of the Paramount Passport, a city-wide digital scavenger hunt with seven locations for participants to find to earn some exclusive prizes.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on what to expect from this year's iteration of SDCC. Paramount's Lodge will be free of admission, but reservations will be available in advance of the convention. The attraction will be open on Wednesday, July 24 from 6 to 10 p.m., Thursday, July 25 - Saturday, July 27 from 12 to 10 p.m. daily, and Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.