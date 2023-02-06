The Peak Romance collection also includes movies like 'Runaway Bride', 'The Wedding Planner' and unscripted dramas like 'Love and Hip Hop'

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Paramount+ has introduced its first-ever Valentine’s Day-inspired collection, which will include over 200 of the best romantic movies and seasonal episodes from romantic TV shows. The Peak Romance collection will feature over ten curated carousels, exploring different genres of romance, including modern love, twisted romances, classic romances, and more.

Luckily, the streamer made the all-love collection available to stream for viewers ahead of the celebrations of Valentine's Day. The Peak Romance collection debuted today, and viewers can now stream their choice of romance movies or series on Paramount+. The swoon-worthy library will feature amazing love stories that will make viewers fall in love all over again. Some of the movies and TV shows that will be available in the love collection are The Wedding Planner, Save The Last Dance, No Strings Attached, Bob Hearts Abishola, Love and Hip Hop, Becoming Jane, Jane Eyre, and the steamer’s upcoming romantic comedy At Midnight as well as a special Valentine’s Day episode of Ghosts.

The Valentine’s Day episode of Ghosts will air on Thursday, February 16. The story follows married couple Samantha (Rose Mclver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) who inherit a beautiful country house, filled with ghosts. The Valentine's Day episode, “A Date to Remember” will follow Sam and Jay as they try to help Thorfinn to create the perfect first date with Flower. While, At Midnight, which will make its debut on Paramount+ on Friday, February 10, is a romantic comedy, following a movie star, Sophie (Monica Barbaro), and an ambitious hotel manager, Alejandro (Diego Boneta), who fall in love while desperately trying not to.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: 10 Teen Fantasy Romance Movies to Melt Over This Valentine's Day

What Else Is in the Peak Romance Collection?

The Peak Romance collection of genre-defining romantic movies and series will feature oddball couples, star-crossed lovers, and friends-turned-lovers tropes with epic romances and timeless love tales. Here's a taste of what each of the curated carousels in the collection will include:

Classic Romance

This category will feature "iconic love stories for the ages," like Dirty Dancing, Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Some Like It Hot, and more.

90's Love or Something Like It

The 90's collection showcases nostalgic rom-coms of the decade including Clueless, Runaway Bride, Shakespeare in Love, Soapdish, and more.

2000s Rom-Coms

Iconic rom-coms from the early aughts will be featured alongside Mean Girls, The Wedding Planner, No Strings Attached, She’s The Man, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Save the Last Dance, and more.

Modern Love

This carousel will feature widely popular films like the Queen Latifah-led Last Holiday, Elizabethtown, the Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum adventure romance The Lost City, and TV shows like Bob Hearts Abishola and more.

Twisted Romance

The twisted romance category is designed for those looking for movies "exploring the darker side of love" such as House of Gucci, Why Women Kill, Vanilla Sky, Significant Other, and classics like Basic Instinct.

LOL (Lots of Love)

Paramount is pulling from its wide catalog of sitcoms to fill this category with Valentine's-themed episodes of shows like Fraiser, Workaholics, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, I Love Lucy, and more.

From SHOWTIME with Love

Given Paramount+'s recent integration with SHOWTIME, it makes perfect sense to include movies and show's from the platform's broad selection. This category will feature a wide range of options including The Twilight Saga, George & Tammy, Fatal Attraction, Moonstruck, Midsommar, The Holiday, and more.

Heartthrobs & Heartbreak

Paramount+ is leaving no stone unturned with this collection, the Heartthrobs and Heartbreak carousel will feature unscripted dramas like Love & Hip Hop, The Real Love Boat, Catfish: Trolls, and more.

Valentine's Yay!

The streamer will also have an offering for kids in the love-holiday collection with Valentine's Day episodes of Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, Blues Clues, Spongebob Squarepants, and more.

Swoon-Worthy

For the most classic romance lovers, the Swoon-Worthy category will feature romantic dramas and period stories like If Beale Street Could Talk, Wuthering Heights, The Cider House Rules, Jane Eyre, and more.

Offbeat Relationships

Finally, the last category available in the Peak Romance collection will feature oddball love stories and quirky romances that don't quite fit into any other categories like Edward Scissorhands, Superstar, Heaven Can Wait, Election, A Night at the Roxbury, and more.

The Peak Romance collection is now available on Paramount+. Check out the spooky "love bites" bundle teaser highlighting Paramount+ and SHOWTIME's new combined catalog down below.