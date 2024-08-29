Just one year after Gary Oldman played Commissioner Gordon for the last time in The Dark Knight Rises, he featured in a star-studded ensemble that just got a massive streaming update. Oldman stars alongside Liam Hemsworth, Amber Heard, and Julian McMahon in Paranoia, the 2013 mystery film which has set a September 1 premiere date on Max. The film follows an entry level employee at a large corporation who is gifted a corner office so long as he spies on his boss's old mentor to give him a leg up. In addition to Oldman, Hemsworth, Heard, and McMahon, Paranoia also stars Harrison Ford, Embeth Davidtz, and Richard Dreyfuss, yet despite the star-studded cast, the film boasts atrocious scores of 7% from critics and 30% from general audiences on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes.

The screenplay for Paranoia was written by Jason Hall and Barry L. Levy, who adapted it from Joseph Finder's novel. Hall most recently wrote the screenplay for the Orlando Bloom and David Harbour-led Gran Turismo movie, and also wrote the script for the 2014 Oscar-winning war movie starring Bradley Cooper, American Sniper. Before working on Paranoia, Levy wrote the script for Vantage Point (Dennis Quaid, Forest Whitaker), and Wolves of Wall Street, not to be confused with the Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio team-up, The Wolf of Wall Street. Robert Luketic helmed Paranoia, and is best known for directing Ashton Kutcher in Killers (2010) and Gerard Butler in The Ugly Truth (2009), with Katherine Heigl starring in both films.

Liam Hemsworth Is Fresh off More Extraordinary Streaming Success

Earlier in the year, Hemsworth starred alongside Russell Crowe in Land of Bad. The film premiered on Netflix earlier this summer and found extraordinary success, spending a considerable amount of time as the most popular movie on the platform. Hemsworth also had the chance to work with his brother Luke on the project which undoubtedly has made its success this year that much sweeter for the Hemsworth family. Hemsworth will next be seen on October 11 later this year opposite Laura Dern in the spicy romance drama Lonely Planet, which recently had its first look images released.

Paranoia stars Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford, and Gary Oldman, and was written by Jason Hall and Barry L. Levy and directed by Robert Luketic. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Paranoia on Max starting September 1.