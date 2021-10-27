Paramount+ has debuted a new clip from the upcoming Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, and Collider can exclusively reveal a scene from the latest film in the found-footage horror franchise. The seventh Paranormal Activity installment will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on October 29 — just in time for Halloween weekend.

In this reimagining of the Paranormal Activity franchise, a documentary crew follows Margot (Charmed's Emily Bader) as she ventures to an isolated Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. However, she soon realizes that the community that first welcomed them with open arms might be hiding a very sinister secret.

In the exclusive clip below, Margot experiences a rather creepy moment with one of the young girls who lives in the Amish community and tells Margot that her supposedly vanished mother might still be near — and more than that, she doesn't want Margot around very much either. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin also stars Roland Buck III (Better Call Saul), Dan Lippert (Superstore), and Henry Ayers-Brown (The Blacklist).

When Collider spoke with producer Jason Blum, he expanded on why the latest movie in the Paranormal Activity franchise will actually serve as a reboot, even though the script hails from Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), who penned sequels Paranormal Activity 2 through Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones:

“Paramount wanted to continue Paranormal Activity, I probably would have left it alone. So they wanted to continue it, but I thought if they were gonna continue it, you gotta - it was tired, there was no way to continue the road that we’d been down. So I really encouraged all the creative people involved to think of something new. A lot of people who are going to go see the new Paranormal Activity were 3 years old when the first Paranormal Activity came out, so they don’t even know from those older movies. I thought if you were going to re-do it, you better really re-do it, not try and expand what we did all those years ago."

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is directed by William Eubank and written by Landon who also serves as executive producer alongside Steven Schneider and Jenny Hinkey. Blum and Oren Peli produce.

Paramount+ will release Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on October 29. Watch the new clip below:

