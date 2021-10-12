The latest installment in the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise comes to Paramount+ on October 29th.

Paramount+ has released new images from the upcoming Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, the seventh installment in the Paranormal Activity franchise. The movie is planned to release in time for Halloween on October 29th, and will be exclusive to the Paramount+ streaming service.

The story follows Margot, a documentary filmmaker, who goes to a secluded Amish community to find her long-lost mother and extended family, and hoping to learn more about where she comes from. Things don’t go so easily for them, though, as something dark hides beneath the surface of the community.

The cast includes Emily Bader (Charmed), Roland Buck III (Better Call Saul), Dan Lippert (Superstore), and Henry Ayers-Brown (The Blacklist). The movie will be directed by William Eubank, with Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) returning as scriptwriter after previously writing Paranormal Activity 2, 3, 4, and The Marked Ones. Jason Blum and Oren Peli will serve as producers.

Here is the official synopsis for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin:

A documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Bader), as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister.

